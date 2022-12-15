Breaking down Alabama football’s scholarship situation for next season

With players continuing to enter the transfer portal, it is almost impossible to truly predict what next year’s roster will look like.

As of right now, Alabama has 83 players on scholarship for next season. That number will likely increase as early National Signing Day is just over one week away.

In Division I, football programs are allowed to have a maximum of 85 scholarship players. Several recruits are projected to sign with the Tide, which would increase the scholarship count. Also, the Tide will likely look to add players through the transfer portal in areas of need.

At this time, Alabama has lost 13 scholarship players to the transfer portal and two walk-ons have also entered. That number could be beneficial to the Alabama coaching staff as it gives them more flexibility to bring in some recruits and transfers.

There could be coaching changes, additional transfers, and draft decisions in the coming weeks. Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the latest surround the Alabama football program.

Quarterback (4)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe – Jr.

Ty Simpson – So.

Eli Holstein – Fr.

Dylan Lonergan – Fr.

Running back (5)

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Jase McClellan – Sr.

Roydell Williams – Sr.

Jamarion Miller – So.

Justice Haynes – Fr.

Richard Young – Fr.

Wide receiver (12)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Jermaine Burton – Sr.

Thaiu Jones-Bell – Sr.

Ja’Corey Brooks – Jr.

Malik Benson – Jr.

Kobe Prentice – So.

Kendrick Law – So.

Isaiah Bond – So.

Shazz Preston – So.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. – So.

Jaren Hamilton – Fr.

Cole Adams – Fr.

Jalen Hale – Fr.

Tight end (6)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ouzts – Jr.

Miles Kitselman – Jr.

Amari Niblack – So.

Danny Lewis – R-Fr.

Elijah Brown – R-Fr.

Ty Lockwood – Fr.

Offensive line (12)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Seth McLaughlin – Sr.

JC Latham – Jr.

Tyler Booker – So.

Jaeden Roberts – R-So.

Terrence Ferguson – R-So.

James Brockermeyer – R-So.

Elijah Pritchett – R-Fr.

Miles McVay – Fr.

Raymond Pulido – Fr.

RyQueze McElderry – Fr.

Olaus Alinen – Fr.

Wilkin Formby – Fr.

Defensive line (14)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Eboigbe – R-Sr.

Tim Smith – Sr.

Jamil Burroughs – R-Jr.

Jah-Marien Latham – R-Jr.

Tim Keenan III – R-So.

Monkell Goodwine – R-So.

Anquin Barnes – R-So.

Damon Payne – R-So.

Jaheim Oatis – So.

Khurtiss Perry – R-Fr.

Isaiah Hastings – R-Fr.

Hunter Osborne – Fr.

Edric Hill – Fr.

Jordan Renaud – Fr.

Linebacker (14)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Chris Braswell – Sr.

Quandarrius Robinson – Sr.

Demouy Kennedy – Sr.

Kendrick Blackshire – Jr.

Dallas Turner – Jr.

Justin Jefferson – Jr.

Deontae Lawson – R-So.

Ian Jackson – R-So.

Keanu Koht – R-So.

Jihaad Campbell – So.

Jeremiah Alexander – R-Fr.

Shawn Murphy – R-Fr.

Keon Keeley – Fr.

Yhonzae Pierre – Fr.

Cornerback (9)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Ricks – Sr.

Malachi Moore – Sr.

Jahquez Robinson – R-Jr.

Kool-Aid McKinstry – Jr.

Terrion Arnold – R-So.

Antonio Kite – R-Fr.

Eal Little Jr. – R-Fr.

Tre’Quon Fegans – R-Fr.

Jahlil Hurley – Fr.

Safety (6)

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kristian Story – Sr.

Devonta Smith – Jr.

Jake Pope – R-Fr.

Caleb Downs – Fr.

Tony Mitchell – Fr.

Brayson Hubbard – Fr.

Kicker (1)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Conor Talty – Fr.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire