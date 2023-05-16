Breaking down Alabama Football’s scholarship situation for each position heading into 2023 season

The Alabama football roster has a lot of potential heading into the 2023-2024 season. Nick Saban and the rest of the coaching staff assembled the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023. There are also a number of key contributors returning following a 11-2 season in 2022.

Plus, a handful of transfers have also been recruited to fill areas of need across the roster. Five of the newest additions to the roster are quarterback Tyler Buchner, tight end CJ Dippre, linebacker Trezmen Marshall, cornerback Trey Amos, and safety Jaylen Key.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the football program’s scholarship situation at each position heading into the 2023 season.

Quarterback (5)

Jalen Milroe – Jr. Tyler Buchner – Jr. Ty Simpson – R-Fr. Eli Holstein – Fr. Dylan Lonergan – Fr.

Running back (5)

Jase McClellan – Sr. Roydell Williams – Sr. Jam Miller – So. Justice Haynes – Fr. Richard Young – Fr.

Wide receiver (12)

Jermaine Burton – Sr. Thaiu Jones-Bell – R-Jr. Malik Benson – Jr. Ja’Corey Brooks – Jr. Kobe Prentice – So. Kendrick Law – So. Isaiah Bond – So. Emmanuel Henderson – So. Shazz Preston – R-Fr. Jalen Hale – Fr. Cole Adams – Fr. Jaren Hamilton – Fr.

Tight end (6)

Robbie Ouzts – Jr. CJ Dippre – Jr. Miles Kitselman – Jr. Amari Niblack – So. Danny Lewis Jr. – R-Fr. Ty Lockwood – Fr.

Offensive line (13)

Darrian Dalcourt – Gr. Seth McLaughlin – Sr. JC Latham – Jr. James Brockermeyer – R-So. Terrence Ferguson – R-So. Jaeden Roberts – R-So. Tyler Booker – So. Elijah Pritchett – So. Olaus Alinen – Fr. Kadyn Proctor – Fr. Roq Montgomery – Fr. Miles McVay – Fr. Wilkin Formby – Fr.

Defensive line (15)

Justin Eboigbe – R-Sr. Tim Smith – Sr. Jamil Burroughs – R-Jr. Jah-Marien Latham – R-Jr. Damon Payne – R-So. Anquin Barnes – R-So. Tim Keenan III – R-So. Monkell Goodwine – R-So. Jaheim Oatis – So. Isaiah Hastings – R-Fr. Khurtiss Perry – R-Fr. James Smith – Fr. Jordan Renaud – Fr. Hunter Osborne – Fr. Edric Hill – Fr.

Linebacker (15)

Trezmen Marshall – Sr. Chris Braswell – Sr. Quandarrius Robinson – Sr. Deontae Lawson – Jr. Kendrick Blackshire – Jr. Justin Jefferson – Jr. Dallas Turner – Jr. Ian Jackson – R-So. Keanu Koht – R-So. Jihaad Campbell – So. Shawn Murphy – R-Fr. Jeremiah Alexander – R-Fr. Yhonzae Pierre – Fr. Keon Keeley – Fr. Qua Russaw – Fr.

Cornerback (9)

Malachi Moore – Sr. Trey Amos – R-Jr. Kool-Aid McKinstry – Jr. Terrion Arnold – R-So. Antonio Kite – R-Fr. Earl Little Jr. – R-Fr. Jahlil Hurley – Fr. Dezz Ricks – Fr. Tony Mitchell – Fr.

Safety (6)

Jaylen Key – R-Sr. Kristian Story – Sr. DeVonta Smith – Jr. Jake Pope – R-Fr. Brayson Hubbard – Fr. Caleb Downs – Fr.

Kicker (2)

Will Reichard – Gr. Conor Talty – Fr.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire