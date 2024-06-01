Breaking down Alabama’s 2024-2025 men’s basketball roster

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson’s decision to withdraw their names from the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night finalized Alabama’s 2024-2025 basketball roster.

With the return, Nate Oats and the Tide will have one of the most talented rosters in the country as they look to make it back to the Final Four.

Returners:

Mark Sears

The Muscle Shoals native was the glue to the Tide’s Final Four run last season. His return solidifies a deep backcourt and may have been Nate Oats’ biggest recruiting win of the offseason. Sears gives the Tide a go-to scorer, averaging 21.5 points per game last year.

Grant Nelson

Nelson struggled throughout last season but showed flashes that should have Tide fans excited to see what he can do in another offseason in the program. With the additions of a couple of big men, Nelson will likely move to the stretch four next season. He averaged 11.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game in his lone season in Tuscaloosa.

Latrell Wrightsell

Wrightsell started 12 games for the Tide last year and was highly effective from beyond the arc. He shot a team-best 44.7 percent from three-point range, the fourth-highest average by an Alabama player in a single season. The Tide were 10-0 when Wrightsell Jr. scored double-figures.

Jarin Stevenson

Stevenson was still supposed to be a senior in high school last season but instead appeared in 37 games for the Tide. He averaged 5.3 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game. Stevenson was the last Crimson Tide player to pull his name out of the NBA Draft.

Mouhamed Dioubate

Dioubate appeared in 33 games for the Tide last year, mainly in reserve minutes. He was a four-star prospect in 2023 out of Putnam Science Academy.

Transfers

Chris Youngblood

The hometown kid elected to spend his final year of eligibility with Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. Youngblood committed to Kennesaw State out of high school, where he played three seasons for then-Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. When Abdur-Rahim was hired by South Florida before last season, Youngblood followed his coach and played for one season for the Bulls.

He averaged 15.3 points per game on 45% shooting including 41% from three-point range in his lone season at USF.

Cliff Omurouyi

Omurouyi was highly sought after when he entered his name into the transfer portal this offseason. His addition to the roster gives the Tide a big man who had 72 blocks a season ago, good for 15th best in the country. Omoruyi averaged 13.2 points per game, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for Rutgers a season ago.

Houston Mallette

Mallette transferred to Alabama from Pepperdine, where he played three seasons. The guard averaged 14.7 points per game and shot 41% from beyond the arc last season.

Aden Holloway

Undoubtedly adding fuel to the bitter Iron Bowl rivalry, Holloway transferred to the Tide from Auburn. He was highly recruited out of high school but struggled in his lone season on the Plains, shooting 30% from the floor.

Holloway will look to improve his shooting in Nate Oats high-scoring offense, but if he doesn’t figure it out quickly the minutes may dry up on a roster filled with scoring guards.

High School Recruits

Darron Reid

Reid is Alabama’s second highest-rated recruit in program history behind Collin Sexton, according to 247Sports. ESPN ranks him as the fourth-highest recruit. He was recently named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team.

Aiden Sherrell

The 6-10 big man was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He was a McDonald’s All-American.

Naas Cunningham

A 6-7 small forward, Cunningham was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Labaron Philon

At one time in his high school recruitment, Philon committed to Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. The Mobile native then committed and signed with the Kansas Jayhawks before being released from his letter of intent. He ended up signing with Alabama and is another highly-rated guard.

Philon was rated as the No. 3 point guard in the country and a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Alabama basketball will return to campus for summer workouts soon, beginning its quest to return to the Final Four.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.