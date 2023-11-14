Breaking it down: Who advances to 6A, 5A, 4A Arizona high school football semifinals?

Brophy Prep Broncos tackle Logan Powell (77) prepares for a play against the Basha Bears at Basha High School's football field in Chandler on Sept. 28, 2023.

It's time for the Open Division playoffs. But there are three big-school conference quarterfinals to be played Friday night at 7 p.m., with games played at higher seed's home field. The Arizona Republic breaks down each game in the 6A, 5A and 4A conferences with predictions. Let's go.

6A quarterfinals

No. 8 Casteel (6-5) vs. No. 1 Brophy Prep (9-2), at Central

Brophy Prep is on a mission after being left out of the Open Eight. The defense is playing like a group possessed. Casteel has come out of the grueling Premier Region with losses to Chandler, Hamilton and Basha. That has the Colts ready for anything. But the way QB Charlie McGinnis has progressed through this season, showing an unflappable part of his game, running and passing, the Broncos appear to have too much to stop.

Prediction: Brophy 28, Casteel 19

No. 12 Red Mountain (5-6) at No. 4 Pinnacle (7-4)

Don't ever count out Red Mountain in the playoffs. The Lions always find a way to go deep and coach Kyle Enders knows how to press all the right playoff buttons. He's got this defense, led by linebacker Champ Gennicks, playing at a high level with so many disguises. They'll have to keep that up to keep QB Wyatt Horton in check. Horton is capable of picking up blitz packages and finding open targets for big plays.

Prediction: Pinnacle 24, Red Mountain 21

Pinnacle quarterback Wyatt Horton hands the ball to running back Mason Hughes at Pinnacle High School football stadium in Phoenix on Oct. 6, 2023.

No. 6 Perry (8-3) at No. 3 Saguaro (6-5)

This looks like the top 6A quarterfinal. Great storyline is Perry second-year coach Joseph Ortiz's unbeaten Cactus team was bounced early from the Open in 2021 by Saguaro, which went on to win its first Open state championship. Ortiz will have his player motivated for this, using every possible angle. Got a scare from Mountain Pointe last week. Saguaro has a second life now. And it showed it want that gold ball after obliterating Queen Creek in the first round with Jaci Dickerson having an incredible breakout in the last two games. Perry's got a good offense, but it has to prove it can slow down some game changers, including running back Jaeden Matthews.

Prediction: Saguaro 34, Perry 30

Saguaro quarterback Mason Bray throws the football at Liberty High School football field in Peoria on Oct. 20, 2023.

No. 7 Williams Field (6-5) at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic (9-2)

Williams Field, after playing a tough schedule, is cooking now. The Black Hawks blew away a red-hot Boulder Creek team in the first round behind the platoon quarterback system of juniors Kody Guy and Xavier Buckles. They provide a passing element that takes the heat off of tailback Dylan Lee, who can be a one-man wrecking crew. This will be an extremely tough defense to crack with linebacker Nathan Spivey leading the way. Salpointe's offense has just enough explosive plays in it to move on.

Prediction: Salpointe 21, Williams Field 17

Salpointe Catholic middle linebacker Nathan Spivey (8) runs with the ball against Liberty wide receiver Braylon Gardner (14) at Liberty High School's football field in Peoria on Oct. 13, 2023.

No. 8 Millennium (7-4) at No. 1 Higley (9-2)

Talk about statements. Higley opened defense of its 5A title with a 72-3 rout of Ironwood Ridge. Sophomore QB Gunner Fagrell is on a mission, after getting his starting job back due to an injury to Luke Haugo. He is proving to be among the top 10 quarterbacks in the state, growing in stature and confidence every week. He just knows how to win. Millennium is relying on a backup QB and a staunch defense to shock. There will be no shock here.

Prediction: Higley 42, Millennium 24

Knights wide receiver Jaden Taylor (3) runs the ball at Higley High School football stadium on Oct. 6, 2023. Nicole Mullen/The Republic

5A quarterfinals

No. 13 Campo Verde (6-5) at No. 5 Apollo (10-1), 7 p.m.

Campo Verde is the underdog, but the team is highly motivated, playing for coach Ryan Freeman's 9-year-old daughter, who battling bone cancer. They stunned Cactus 28-21 last week. Apollo's got tremendous offensifve firepower in running back Adam Mohammed, who has rushed for 1,861 yards and 35 TDs. Their only loss was early to Sunnyslope. A weaker schedule than Campo Verde could hurt the Hawks. This is my Upset Special.

Prediction: Campo Verde 26, Apollo 22

No. 6 American Leadership Gilbert North (7-4) at No. 3 Horizon (9-2)

Horizon looks like the team to beat in 5A with Desert Mountain moved into the Open. Horizon's only losses were to 6A Pinnacle and to Desert Mountain. The Huskies made a huge statement in a 77-21 rout of Canyon View that they're in it to win it all. ALA GN receivers Brandon Phelps and Tyton Slade are two of the best at any level. But this Horizon defense will pounce on any slight mistake. That defense turned the ball back over nine times last week with six interceptions, two for TDs, and caused three fumbles.

Prediction: Horizon 33, ALA Gilbert North 15

Horizon High School Football Head Coach Andy Litten coaches his team during a practice on campus in Phoenix on September 12, 2023.

No. 7 Notre Dame Prep (5-6) at No. 2 Desert Edge (9-2)

The Saints, led by QB Noah Trigueros and WR Cooper Perry, quickly turned the page on the regular season. The real season started last week with quick work of Sunnyslope, as Trigueros went for 300 yards and Perry going for 250 yards and three TDs receiving. That duo will need to be spot on against a great secondary, led by Kansas-commit cornerback Aundre Gibson. If the Saints can keep QB Hezekiah Millender and his talented receivers in check, they've got a chance. Expect a thriller.

Prediction: Desert Edge, 35, Notre Dame 34

The Desert Edge Scorpions take the field to face the Higley Knights at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

4A quarterfinals

No. 8 Eastmark (9-2) at No. 1 Yuma Catholic (11-0)

Eastmark has been the surprise team in 4A after graduating their offensive firepower from a 3A championship team. But new coach Travis Dixon has done a remarkable job. They keep their heads down and work. They'll have Yuma Catholic staggering, behind running back Cameron Samples, who has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Watch for an upset, as Eastmark turns up the heat defensively, behind defensive end Carson Minnaar, who has 15 sacks.

Prediction: Eastmark 20, Yuma Catholic 17

No. 5 Thunderbird (9-2) at No. 4 Arcadia (11-0)

These teams almost mirror each other. They've found traction in the neighborhood. No transfers among these teams, who don't need the social-media notoriety to believe they're among the state's best. Nobody figured either of these teams would be here, except them. They want to make history. Arcadia receiver-turned-running back Brady Forst has been a game changer with his 28 TDs. QB Braylen Rooney is efficient and knows how to win and two-way athlete Carter Pruitt is willing to do anything to help his team win. Thunderbird's defense will be the tough Arcadia has seen. The key will be stopping Thunderbird's run game, led by running backs Tyler Woods and Elijah Little, who have combined for 32 rushing TDs.

Prediction: Thunderbird 21, Arcadia 20

Arcadia lines up for the kick against Coconino at Arcadia High School on Sept. 15, 2023.

No. 6 Northwest Christian (9-2) at No. 3 Mica Mountain (10-1)

This might be the best team besides Canyon del Oro that Mica Mountain has seen. Mica Mountain is still a young school with championship aspirations, behind successful coach Pat Nugent. Its only loss was to CDO 17-15 in a thriller. Northwest Christian QB Evan Tarasenko has a great arm, but, if he's pressured, he could be in for a long night. The Crusaders are going to have to protect him to give him time to find targets. Mica Mountain's offense is driven by 6-1, 220-pound bullish back Kason Colbert (837 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and QB Jayden Thoreson (1,864 yards, 22 TDs, four interceptions).

Prediction: Mica Mountain 23, Northwest Christian 21

Tyler Woods catches the football at Northwest Christian High School football field in Phoenix on Oct. 27, 2023.

No. 10 Arizona College Prep (8-3) at No. 2 Canyon del Oro (11-0)

The shutout loss to Arcadia in the regular-season finale was the wakeup call that ACP needed. It went on four-hour road trip to beat Kingman Lee Williams for the first football playoff win in the program's seven-year history. But now come the big boys of 4A. CDO has been the No. 1-ranked team by The Republic since preseason. The Dorados aren't fancy. They pound the rock. They block. They tackle. They fly to the ball. They dominate.

Prediction: Canyon del Oro 35, Arizona College Prep 14

