Breaking down a wide-open Big 12 race with a month to go in the regular season

Nick Bromberg
·5 min read

Half the teams in the Big 12 can claim to be conference title contenders.

The top five teams in the conference are within a game of each other with a month to go in the season. Iowa State and Oklahoma State are the only two teams in the conference with a single Big 12 loss while three teams are right behind them at 4-2.

OSU is the conference’s best hope for the College Football Playoff. Since ISU lost to Louisiana to open the season, the Cowboys are the only Big 12 team with just one overall loss this season. And if OSU wins out the rest of the way it will be well-positioned to sneak into the playoff.

With most teams in the conference having three games remaining on their schedule, here’s a look at the top five teams in the conference. The top two teams at the end of the season will play for the Big 12 title.

(Conference records listed in parentheses. All odds from BetMGM.)

Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State beat Iowa State earlier in the season. That could be a pivotal win. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

No. 17 Iowa State (5-1)

Remaining games: vs. Kansas State, at Texas, vs. West Virginia

BetMGM odds: +400

The Cyclones have an advantage over everyone else in the Big 12 by being the first team to five wins. ISU also has that 37-30 win over Oklahoma, a victory that could end up clinching the regular-season title. The Cyclones’ only loss came at Oklahoma State — if both teams were tied in the win column, then Oklahoma State would currently be No. 1 in the conference.

ISU also has a pretty tough finish to the season. All three of its remaining opponents are in the top six in the conference. Each of the four teams listed below plays at least one team near the bottom of the Big 12. Getting QB Brock Purdy back on track will be key for the stretch run. Purdy has failed to throw for 200 yards in two of his last three games and has thrown five of his six interceptions in that span.

No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1)

Remaining games: at Oklahoma, vs. Texas Tech, at TCU, at Baylor

BetMGM odds: +350

The Cowboys are the top-ranked team in the conference and have a schedule that has three winnable games remaining.

It’s that first game listed that could be tricky. OSU is off this week before heading to Norman to play Oklahoma on Nov. 21. If Oklahoma wins that game, OSU is tied with the Sooners in the standings and OU has the head-to-head tiebreaker. That could ultimately knock OSU out of the Big 12 title game.

If Oklahoma State is going to beat Oklahoma, the Cowboys offense needs to get going. While the defense has been strong so far this year, the offense hasn’t been as explosive as you would expect. Getting WR Tylan Wallace back for the OU game will help immensely.

Kansas State (4-2)

Remaining games: at Iowa State, at Baylor, vs. Texas

BetMGM odds: +2500

Kansas State lost a chance to move into the top two in the conference with a 20-18 loss to OSU on Saturday. The Wildcats were up 12-0 at halftime before Oklahoma State scored 20 consecutive points in the second half.

The loss of QB Skylar Thompson looms large for KSU. True freshman Will Howard is completing less than 55 percent of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions. Before he went down for the season, Thompson was completing 63 percent of his passes and averaging nearly 10 yards a pass.

The downgrade from Thompson to Howard puts more pressure on the KSU defense and, so far, it’s responded. KSU has given up 21 points or fewer in four of its last five games.

No. 18 Oklahoma (4-2)

Remaining games: vs. Oklahoma State, at West Virginia, vs. Baylor

BetMGM odds: +100

Is the path open for Oklahoma to have a chance to run its streak of Big 12 titles to six? We think so.

A win over OSU puts Oklahoma State in a tie for second place in the conference and wins over West Virginia and Baylor would be enough to make it to the title game if Kansas State loses one of its remaining three games.

A victory over West Virginia is no gimme, but Oklahoma is playing really well over the last three weeks. The Sooners have outscored Texas Tech and Kansas 124-37 over the past two weeks. Redshirt freshman QB Spencer Rattler has thrown 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions over the past five games and the return of RB Rhamondre Stevenson from a suspension has been important. Stevenson has rushed 24 times for 191 yards and five TDs over the past two games.

No. 21 Texas (4-2)

Remaining games: at Kansas, vs. Iowa State, at Kansas State

BetMGM odds: +350

The Longhorns have two of the top three teams in the conference remaining on the schedule. And a 3-0 finish should be enough to make it to the Big 12 title game given that Iowa State and Kansas State remain on the schedule.

If Texas misses out on the Big 12 title game, it only has itself to blame for that 33-31 loss to TCU at the beginning of October. The Longhorns have won three consecutive games since losing in four overtimes to Oklahoma on Oct. 10, and QB Sam Ehlinger has thrown 22 TDs to just five interceptions.

If Texas finishes the regular season with an 8-2 record, the Longhorns will be positioned for a good bowl game.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods serves up Champions Dinner ahead of Masters defence

    The major at Augusta was pushed back by five months due to the coronavirus pandemic

  • Masters: Jon Rahm skipped his shot off the water for a jaw-dropping hole-in-one

    If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.

  • Mayfield out, Browns welcome Chubb back from knee injury

    There was a buzz on the practice field Monday as the Browns returned from their bye with several starters, including star running back Nick Chubb, returning from injuries. Baker Mayfield remains away from the team after being placed on the COVID-19 list because he came in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield has tested negative to this point and he could return Wednesday as the Browns (5-3) get ready to host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.

  • NBA rumors: Unexpected Western Conference team reportedly enters Chris Paul sweepstakes

    The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann

  • Bill Russell posts heartfelt tribute to former teammate, Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

    Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.

  • Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.

  • NASCAR suspends Truck Series driver Josh Reaume indefinitely for social media post

    Reaume has made 87 career starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the first round, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    Tee-off times in the first round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Thursday November 12 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting at hole 1 12.00 Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 12.11 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 12.22 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, (a) Lukas Michel (Aus) 12.33 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na 12.44 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 12.55 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), (a) Abel Gallegos (Arg) 13.06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan 13.17 Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace 16.05 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 16.16 Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, (a) John Augenstein 16.27 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 16.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton 16.49 Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka 17.00 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy 17.11 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ 17.22 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd Starting at hole 10 12.00 Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn) 12.11 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 12.22 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler 12.33 Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 12.44 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau 12.55 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, (a) Andy Ogletree 13.06 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 13.17 Graeme McDowell, Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 16.05 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can) 16.16 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 16.27 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood 16.38 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus) 16.49 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 17.00 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.11 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam, (a) James Sugrue

  • What happened to Jordan Spieth? How golf's next big thing descended into paralysis by analysis

    “Go get that,” Jordan Spieth shouted, ordering his caddie, Michael Greller, to pick up the ball that had just dived into the cup from 48 feet. It was a display of such prodigious nerve, or “moxie” as his fellow Texans might call it, that his three-word instruction on Royal Birkdale’s 15th green would soon be emblazoned on his fans’ baseball caps, marking the moment he wrapped up his first Open title. On that drizzly Southport evening in 2017, he was, at 23, the youngest player in history to hold three majors and 11 tour victories. By far the most arresting statistic, though, is that he has not won again since. Every year since his Augusta debut in 2014, where he tied for second behind Bubba Watson, Spieth has been a fixture of the Masters’ build-up, analysing the vagaries of the course with precocious authority. This time, he is not even included on the interview schedule, despite winning in 2015 and finishing inside the top three on four of his six starts. The boy king who became world No 1 in only his third season on the PGA Tour finds himself 81st in the standings, his ranking falling faster than the Zoom share price on the day an effective Covid-19 vaccine is confirmed. It is a capricious mistress, fame. One moment Birkdale’s autograph-hunters are falling over ropes to glad-hand you, the next the tournament where you have enjoyed the greatest success is trying to ease you gently into the shadows. In fairness, Augusta will ensure that Spieth has his share of privileges this week, as he takes his place at Tiger Woods’ table for the champions’ dinner on Tuesday and slips back into the green jacket that barely left his side after his triumph five years ago. The jacket is far too large for him, since he never had it tailored. Alas, his billing as golf’s next phenomenon – in keeping with his status as only the second man to win three different majors before the age of 24, the other being Jack Nicklaus – has also proved increasingly difficult to wear.

  • Bryson DeChambeau on no Masters green-reading books: 'It's a lot harder'

    Players won’t have their noses deep into those detailed green-reading books here at Augusta National.

  • Isiah Thomas Said He Didn't Know How Michael Jordan Felt About Him Until Watching 'Last Dance'

    During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'

  • Why are Patriots sticking with Cam Newton? It's got something to do with Jarrett Stidham

    Why have the Patriots stuck with Cam Newton at quarterback and not turned to Jarrett Stidham? Tom E. Curran offers his take on the situation.

  • 2 advantages of Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list

    There are benefits to Big Ben not physically being with the team this week.

  • Mookie Betts buys house previously owned by ex-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly

    One of the world's greatest baseball players now has something in common with a former Eagles head coach. By Adam Hermann

  • Tiger Woods on being an honorary starter with Phil Mickelson: 'I'll be hitting bombs past him'

    Tiger Woods talked about his first Masters and his future ones at his press conference on Tuesday.

  • Week 10 Pickups: Top players to add and betting the MVP race

    Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Adds to patch your damaged lineups for playoff push

    On top of all the usual fantasy problems, somehow the Chiefs were allowed a bye in Week 10. So it's a thin talent pool this week. Let's add...

  • Yankees have contacted free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons: report

    The Yankees have an intriguing infield situation that they must sort out this offseason, but perhaps adding a veteran shortstop could be the ideal move.

  • NFL execs say Jimmy Graham signing was one of worst offseason moves

    Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham hasn't been nearly as bad as many team analysts thought he'd be after GM Ryan Pace signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency. Sure, the decision to double-down on tight end in the 2020 NFL Draft ...

  • Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh face a catch-22 with his future

    Jim Harbaugh's contract situation has placed the Michigan Wolverines in a football dilemma that is also tinged with irony.