Breaking down the 5 LSU teams that have undergone coaching changes since 2020

Since August 2020, what could be considered LSU’s five major sports have all undergone coaching changes.

Those five sports are football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and gymnastics.

The situations leading to each change were wildly different, and sometimes not even in the same stratosphere. Nonetheless, the changes did occur and the athletic department looks a whole lot different than it did when 2020 began.

Gymnastics was the first to transition and also the most seamless, when D-D Breaux retired, associate head coach Jay Clark was tabbed to assume the head position.

Next, in what was the most impressive hire, Kim Mulkey came to LSU after building a dynasty at Baylor. Not long after that, Jay Johnson was hired to helm the baseball program after the retirement of Paul Mainieri.

I doubt many people need refreshers on what happened in football or men’s basketball, given how dramatic and high-profile each situation was, but Brian Kelly took over after a wild conclusion to the Ed Orgeron era. Most recently, Matt McMahon was hired after the Will Wade saga came to an inevitable ending.

With all five coaches now in place, let’s take a look back at each transition, and where each sport stands going forward.

McMahon in, Wade out

So much has already been said about this in the last few weeks that I won’t waste much time getting into the details again. If it weren’t for football, this would easily have been the messiest of the transitions, but this is LSU, and crazy things happen.

McMahon may certainly have the toughest job ahead of him, but that also secured him a healthy, long-term contract. Out of all the coaches Woodward has hired in the five major sports, McMahon is the only one that does not have previous power five coaching experience.

He will have to take time to build the program and we likely won’t see any returns on this investment for a while, but the payoff in the long run could be worth it.

Kelly in, Orgeron out

Again, this has been talked about so much already, there isn’t much more to say.

The job in front of Kelly will be however easy he makes it. It’s LSU, it’s a football program built to be successful given it’s recruiting advantages, money, and history. The only thing that can hurt LSU Football is LSU Football, as it’s done many times before.

The hire of Kelly remains the most surprising. It was expected that [autotag]Scott Woodward[/autotag] and the Tigers would hire a big-name coach, but Kelly came out of nowhere.

This is a football school, and this is the hire that will define this era of LSU athletics.

Johnson in, Mainieri out

LSU fans care about their baseball. While this search and hire didn’t get the attention nationally that football and basketball did, it sure got a lot of traction in Baton Rouge and within the fanbase.

Johnson wasn’t the first choice, but it’s tough to find a better consolation prize.

This was not a firing, but a retirement. Mainieri’s teams had been frustrating fans for a long time. He won a national championship, but also had his fair share of disappointing seasons, by LSU’s standards at least.

Johnson’s first year has drawn mixed reviews so far, the Tigers have had one of the best offenses in the country, but it has struggled to be a complete team. However, it’s Johnson’s first year and I don’t think anyone should be questioning his ability yet.

Mulkey in, Fargas out

This was the BIG get. Mulkey is a coaching legend, one of the most powerful presences to ever walk the sideline in her sport.

It’s not just her coaching ability, but LSU fans see her as one of their own. She played her high school ball just a quick drive up I-55 from New Orleans. She understands the state of Louisiana and the people understand her. It’s a match made in heaven.

What Mulkey did in her first year at LSU is one of the more impressive coaching feats the school has seen in a long time. This is a program that has been middling in mediocrity after being a powerhouse in the 2000s.

Mulkey turned the Tigers around the moment she arrived, taking them to the tournament as a three seed, greatly exceeding expectations.

Under Mulkey, LSU could be a budding powerhouse.

Clark in, Breaux out

Out of all the sports mentioned, this is the one that really didn’t have any issues on one end of the hire or another.

D-D Breaux was at LSU for 43 seasons. She built the program into a powerhouse. Much like Mulkey does now, she had a presence on LSU’s campus that was unmatched. She was an ambassador for LSU, even garnering the nickname “Dean of Coaches” because of her longevity and expertise around LSU.

Jay Clark assumed Breaux’s role upon her retirement, he had been at LSU since 2012, but had previously been the head coach at Georgia, where he is from. The program has yet to dip under Clark, who currently has the Tigers in the heat of a championship race.

