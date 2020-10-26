Breaking down 5 external and internal center field options Mets could turn to in 2021, including George Springer

As the Mets decide how to prioritize their needs this offseason, there's a case to be made that the situation in center field is only third on the list, behind shoring up the starting rotation and finding a new catcher.

But that doesn't mean that finding a new center isn't also incredibly important.

The last time the Mets had a true two-way center fielder was in 2011, the last season Carlos Beltran spent in New York before being traded to the San Francisco Giants.

And Beltran was a generational talent -- the rare center fielder who could put up MVP-type numbers with the bat while also being one of the best defenders in baseball.

The Mets are almost certainly not going to find the next Beltran this offseason, but here are some strong (and not so strong) options for New York to choose from...

THE INTERNAL OPTIONS

Brandon Nimmo

Among the "not so strong" options is Nimmo, who has been miscast as a big league center fielder and done his best defensively while proving with his bat that he is a keeper (who should be in a corner outfield spot).

This season, Nimmo was tied with Aaron Hicks of the Yankees as the worst defensive center fielder in baseball, per Outs Above Average (OAA).

If Nimmo is called on in a pinch to fill in in center field due to injury or an odd circumstance, that's fine. But he cannot be the Mets' expected everyday center fielder heading into 2021. To put Nimmo back out there would be putting him and the team in position to fail.

Amed Rosario

Another internal option who could be considered is Rosario, a player the Mets openly discussed as a candidate to move to center field when he was struggling defensively at shortstop in June of 2019.

While Rosario has shored up his defense, he regressed badly at the plate in 2020 as rookie Andres Gimenez emerged as a solid contributor with the bat and an elite defender at three infield spots -- including short.

Had Rosario continued to impress offensively in 2020, the idea of having him spend the offseason learning center field could've made sense. But at this point, the Mets should be looking elsewhere for the answer to their center field problem, which takes us to...

THE EXTERNAL OPTIONS

George Springer

There aren't any perfect options out there, but Springer is close.

Springer, who turned 31 in September, is likely going to get one of the most lucrative deals handed out to any free agent this offseason. But he's earned it.

A career .270/.361/.491 hitter who has averaged 35 homers per 162 games and still plays an above average center field, Springer would be a tremendous fit for the Mets, who could slide Nimmo to left and leave Michael Conforto in right field.

For Springer, who might have to move from center field in a few years, the Mets (and other interested teams) should try to draw the line at a deal that pays him a lot on an annual basis but does not exceed five seasons.

If there is a team out there that is prepared to offer Springer six or even seven seasons, it will likely be time for the Mets to turn to another option.

Jackie Bradley Jr.

A solid fallback option for the Mets if they don't sign Springer could be Bradley, who hit .283/.364/.450 for the Boston Red Sox in 2020 during what was a bounce back year for him.

Defensively in center field, Bradley was elite, tied with Luis Robert and Cody Bellinger with 7 OAA.

Story continues