Breaking down 4 game-changing plays that cost the Rams against Miami

There are times in the NFL when a game comes down to a handful of plays. That’s not the case every week, but for the Rams, it was true on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Four plays more or less cost them a win over Miami, and none of them fell on the shoulders of the defense. These were mistakes by the offense and special teams unit, leading to the Dolphins’ four touchdowns in their 28-17 win over the Rams.

We broke down each play with clips via NFL GamePass, as well as tracking data from Next Gen Stats.