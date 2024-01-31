Breaking down the 2024 Oklahoma State football schedule

Jan. 30—The Oklahoma State University Athletic Department and the Big 12 Conference jointly announced Tuesday the football schedule for the 2024 season.

The Cowboys will face three new conference members, hosting Utah and Arizona State and traveling to Colorado.

Coach Mike Gundy's 20th season will open with four home games in the first six weeks. Only two home games are scheduled after Oct. 5.

Aug. 31 vs South Dakota State: The Cowboys open next season at home against the two-time defending FCS national champion. OSU will be the first Power Four team the Jackrabbits will have played since a 7-3 loss at Iowa in the 2022 opener that was their last loss.

SDSU will be looking to extend its winning streak to 30 games and second-year coach Jimmy Rogers' unblemished record.

Sept. 7 vs Arkansas: Arkansas has won four games or fewer five times in the past seven years.

Coach Sam Pittman hired former disgraced coach Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator. Petrino called plays for Texas A&M last season but wasn't retained with the new staff under Mike Elko.

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green is the presumed starter for the Razorbacks after incumbent KJ Jefferson transferred to UCF. Green threw for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023.

Sept. 14 at Tulsa: The Turnpike Classic is back for its 76th installment after a two-year hiatus. The 2024 game will mark the first of eight straight seasons that the two teams are scheduled to face off.

Oklahoma State has a 43-27-5 advantage in the series. The Cowboys are in search of their 10th consecutive win over Tulsa.

Sept. 21 vs Utah: Big 12 play opens with the first meeting between Oklahoma State and Utah since the Cowboys' AFCA national championship season in 1945. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham will be joining Gundy as a 20th-year coach.

The Utes hope to rebound from a disappointing 8-5 season with seventh-year quarterback Cam Rising, who missed all of 2023 with a knee injury.

Sept. 28 at Kansas State: The Wildcats are two years removed from a Big 12 championship and are the likely favorites heading into the 2024 season.

K-State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson made his debut in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl and had 249 total yards and scored three total touchdowns en route to a 28-19 win over North Carolina State. Sophomore DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and scored twice. The game created a lot of hype for the future in Manhattan.

Oct. 5 vs West Virginia: West Virginia coach Neal Brown said he expected to be in the preseason top 25 after a surprising 9-4 season likely saved his job. Gundy, the reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year, said he voted for Brown to win the award.

Ollie Gordon's breakout arguably came at the expense of the Mountaineers this past season when he rushed for a career-high 282 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Oct. 19 at BYU: OSU will travel to Provo, Utah, for the first time in school history for a football game.

Gordon's five touchdowns and OSU's 40-34 double overtime victory denied BYU's bowl eligibility in the final regular season game of 2023 after the Cougars led 24-6 at halftime. The Cougars enter 2024 on a five-game losing streak.

Oct. 26 at Baylor: Rumors swirled around Baylor coach Dave Aranda's job status, but he will remain in Waco. The Bears are 9-16 since defeating OSU in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game.

Nov. 2 vs Arizona State: OSU's Homecoming game will be played in the month of November for the first time in 22 years and the third time in 39 years.

The young Sun Devils are returning several key players from their 27-15 loss to the Cowboys, including quarterback Jaden Rashada, running back Cameron Skattebo and tight end Jalin Conyers.

Nov. 9 at TCU: OSU will play TCU for the first time since the Horned Frogs' magical run in the College Football Playoff. TCU went 5-7 in 2023.

Nov. 23 vs Texas Tech: OSU's last home game will be against Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders went 7-6 in 2023 and capped the season with a 34-14 victory over Cal in the Independence Bowl.

Nov. 29 at Colorado: The Cowboys close the regular season with a visit to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders. It will be OSU's first Black Friday game.

The Buffaloes took the country by storm in the first three games of 2023. Sanders was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, but the Buffs lost eight of their nine games. They allowed an NCAA-high 52 sacks, and Sanders once again retooled the team in the transfer portal.

Dec. 7 at Big 12 Championship Game: Could the Cowboys go to their third Big 12 Championship Game in four seasons?