Breaking down the 2024 Claremore football schedule

May 24—After a historic 2023 season that saw Claremore football break the school's single-season scoring record, tie the school record for wins and reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1987, the Zebras are gearing up for another promising season.

With a mix of returning players and new transfers, Claremore is expected to exceed expectations once again. The team's ability to handle adversity and focus on the "next man up" mentality was evident last season and will be crucial again in 2024.

Here is a detailed look at their 2024 schedule and what fans can anticipate:

EARLY NONDISTRICT CHALLENGES

Claremore kicks off the season with its traditional matchup against Bartlesville.

The Bruins, who finished 4-7 last season, are a familiar foe, having faced the Zebras in the season opener every year since 2018. Last year, Claremore narrowly edged out Bartlesville 28-27.

The following weeks see Claremore facing Class 4A opponents Oologah and Hilldale.

The Zebras will travel to Rogers County rival Oologah in Week 2. The Mustangs have struggled in recent years, with their last winning season in 2017, but new head coach Sam Noble aims to reverse their fortunes. Claremore dominated Hilldale 63-13 last season, but the Hornets — returning a wealth of young talent — could present a tougher challenge this year.

REDUCED TRAVEL SCHEDULE

The Zebras' 2024 schedule is more travel-friendly compared to last year's extensive road trips.

Claremore logged 466 round-trip miles in regular season travel in 2023, but this year's schedule sees them covering only 224 miles round trip. Away games include trips to Oologah, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Memorial and Will Rogers, with the furthest being Memorial at 58 miles round trip.

Key home games against Collinsville and Del City will be crucial in Claremore's pursuit of a district title.

DISTRICT 5A-4 MATCHUPS

The district slate opens on Sept. 27 against Tahlequah, newly demoted from Class 6A-II.

The Tigers, who went 3-8 last season, last faced Claremore in 2021, securing a 21-14 victory.

Next, Claremore will hit the road for back-to-back road games against Nathan Hale and Pryor on Oct. 4 and 11, respectively.

The Rangers have struggled significantly, not winning a game since 2019, making them less of a threat. However, the Tigers, a playoff team last year, promises a tough Battle of Highway 20.

The Zebras narrowly defeated Pryor 33-32 last season, breaking a three-game losing streak to the Tigers.

A crucial matchup looms on Thursday, Oct. 17, when Claremore hosts Collinsville.

The Zebras ended a seven-game losing streak to the Cardinals last season with a 21-14 win. Collinsville, which reached the state quarterfinals last year, will be a significant hurdle.

Following a potentially easier game at Memorial on Oct. 25, Claremore will face a formidable challenge in hosting Del City on Nov. 1.

The Eagles, last season's Class 5A state runner-up with a 12-1 record, defeated the Zebras 34-13 in the semifinals.

The regular season concludes with an away game against Will Rogers on Nov. 8.

The Ropers, who finished 3-7 last season, were defeated by Claremore 55-14 last year.