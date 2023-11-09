Breaking down the 2023 Oklahoma high school football Class B playoff bracket

The Class B football playoffs begin Friday across the state.

Here is a breakdown of the bracket:

Potential second-round showdown

Caddo at Drumright: Undefeated Drumright should roll past a 2-7 Davenport team in the first round, while Caddo is favored against Foyil. If both scenarios happen, then two high-scoring squads will clash in the second round. With new coach Chris Elerick, Drumright has made a remarkable turnaround from last year’s 3-6 record. Caddo enters the playoffs with only two losses, and senior quarterback Coltin Speers dazzled with nine passing touchdowns during an 82-32 rout of Quinton in October.

Player to watch

Kaden Manuel: Manuel guided Seiling into the state finals as a junior. This year, the Wildcats carry a 10-0 record into the playoffs, and Manuel’s contributions at quarterback and linebacker are major reasons for this success. He has 1,213 passing yards, 1,162 rushing yards and 69 tackles.

Toughest road

Hollis: The Tigers’ playoff path starts with a 209-mile trip. Hollis, a southwestern Oklahoma program near the Texas Panhandle, will travel all the way to Enid to face fifth-ranked Oklahoma Bible Academy. Hollis’ half of the bracket also includes No. 1 Seiling and No. 2 Dewar.

State champion picks

Hallie Hart: Seiling. The Wildcats were so close to a state title last year, and they enter this season’s playoffs after scoring 46 or more points in every game but one. In a rematch of the 2022 state finals, Seiling defeated Laverne, 46-28, this September, so the Wildcats have what it takes to handle their fellow powerhouses.

Nick Sardis: Seiling. The Wildcats are undefeated and have victories against great opponents, including Laverne and Oklahoma Bible. Their defense has locked down opponents and their offense has also thrived, so they appear to have arguably the most complete team in Class B.

Jordan Davis: It’s hard to choose against undefeated top-ranked Seiling, as the Wildcats have lost just one game in the last 400 days. The Wildcats have also shut out half of their opponents this season, averaging 48.6 points per game. However, don’t sleep on defending champion and 9-1 Laverne, who defeated Seiling in the state title game a year ago.

Class B first-round playoff pairings

Ringwood (4-5) at Laverne (9-1)

Cyril (5-5) at Okeene (7-3)

Quinton (5-5) at Keota (6-4)

Yale (7-3) at Wetumka (6-4)

Covington-Douglas (8-2) at Velma-Alma (9-1)

Shattuck (8-2) at Garber (5-5)

Davenport (2-7) at Drumright (10-0)

Foyil (5-5) at Caddo (8-2)

Cave Springs (5-5) at Dewar (10-0)

Depew (5-5) at Tulsa Regent Prep (8-1)

Hollis (4-6) at Enid Oklahoma Bible (9-1)

Southwest Covenant (6-3) at Wilson (6-4)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Weleetka (9-1)

Webbers Falls (8-2) at Welch (8-2)

Alex (3-7) at Seiling (10-0)

Pond Creek-Hunter (6-4) at Turpin (8-1)

