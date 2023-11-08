Breaking down the 2023 Class 3A Oklahoma high school football playoff bracket

The Class 3A football playoffs begin Friday across the state.

Here is a breakdown of the bracket:

Heritage Hall's Andy Bass (7) passes against Millwood during a high school football game at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City on Friday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The favorite: Heritage Hall

This should be no surprise. The Brett Bogert lead Chargers have yet to lose a game since Week 2 last season and have shown no signs of slowing down since. Led by quarterback and OU commit Andy Bass, Heritage Hall outscored opponents by at least four touchdowns on average throughout the regular season. Most notably, the Chargers roster stands stacked with talent that plays both sides of the ball. Expect their duo at receiver and defensive back in Jordyn Harris and Rashaud Smith to challenge opposing defenses in addition to running back Barrett Travis.

Potential second-round showdown: Lincoln Christian vs. Sulphur

A lot has changed since a 2021 quarterfinal matchup between the two teams went in Lincoln Christian's favor. Sulphur has since added New Hampshire commit DaMontre Patterson to the mix of a defense that allowed less than 10 points per game in its seven wins. Lincoln Christian, on the other hand, has been on a tear in 2023 under six-year coach Jerry Ricke. The undefeated Bulldogs are led by quarterback Luke Milligan — who's thrown for 1863 yards and 24 touchdowns — while Lincoln Christian is averaging 48.3 points against opposing defenses.

Sulphur's DaMontre Patterson posses for a photo in Sulphur, Okla., Saturday, July 22, 2023, for The Oklahoman's Super 30 series.

Player to watch: Elijah Thomas, Checotah, junior receiver

Thomas has impacted nearly every facet of the game for a Checotah team that finished 7-3 after missing the playoffs last year. The junior averaged over 100 yards a game for the Wildcats while catching 50 passes for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns. Thomas is also a stud on defense at safety, where he has intercepted a pass for Checotah and broke up a handful of passes in the secondary.

Class 3A state champion picks

Hallie Hart: Heritage Hall. A championship team can’t have just one star, and the Chargers find strength in balance. OU commit Andy Bass receives the praise he deserves at quarterback, but you have to look across the whole roster to see why Heritage Hall is poised to win again. Jordyn Harris makes dynamic plays at receiver and defensive back, and Rashaud Smith elevates the receiving game. At running back, Barrett Travis has smoothly stepped into the starting role after waiting behind River Faulkner last year.

Nick Sardis: Heritage Hall. The Chargers have rolled through their schedule and remain the team to beat in Class 3A after claiming the title last year. Senior quarterback Andy Bass, an OU preferred walk-on commit, has been one of the most impressive players in the state, and he’ll look to lead Heritage Hall to its ninth football championship.

Jordan Davis: Heritage Hall. The Chargers haven’t lost a game in over 400 days and they have a really good shot at extending that streak into next season. Behind the electric rushing attack of Andy Bass and Barrett Travis, expect undefeated Heritage Hall to continue its Class 3A dominance en route to their second consecutive state title.

Class 3A first-round playoff pairings

Lone Grove (7-3) at Perkins-Tryon (9-1)

Checotah (7-3) at Holland Hall (7-3)

Bristow (5-5) at Lincoln Christian (10-0)

Kingfisher (4-3) at Sulphur (7-3)

North Rock Creek (4-3) at Heritage Hall (10-0)

Verdigris (5-5) at Berryhill (6-3)

Stigler (6-4) at Cascia Hall (7-3)

Marlow (7-3) at Metro Christian (8-2)

