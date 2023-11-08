Breaking down the 2023 Class 2A Oklahoma high school football playoff bracket

The Class 2A football playoffs begin Friday across the state.

Here is a breakdown of the bracket:

Best first-round matchup in 2A

Vian at Eufaula: These eastern Oklahoma teams know each other well. Vian and Eufaula have faced off in nondistrict showdowns for eight straight seasons. Although Eufaula hasn’t defeated Vian since 2008, the Ironheads enter the playoffs with home-field advantage and a better record. The stakes are high as Eufaula (7-3 overall, 6-1 District 2A-6) strives to not only break the losing streak against the Wolverines (6-4, 5-2 District 2A-5), but also keep its season alive.

Toughest road

Meeker: Fueled by quarterback Treyvon Compton and running back Ajay Lynch, the Bulldogs have made strides since missing last season’s playoffs. Next, the steadily rising stars meet supernovas. Meeker kicks off the postseason against host Oklahoma Christian School and senior quarterback Garret Wilson, who has thrown 33 touchdowns and only one interception this season. If the Bulldogs advance, then they likely encounter the ultimate dynamo: reigning state champion Washington. Third-ranked Jones is also on Meeker’s half of the bracket.

Treyvon Compton, Meeker Football, is pictured during The Oklahoman’s High School Sports Media Day in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Team to watch

Kiefer: Washington and Millwood look like probable favorites to advance to the championship again, but let’s not count out Kiefer. The Trojans polished off their perfect regular season with a 40-34 overtime win at Tulsa Victory Christian, a team that reached last season’s state semifinals. Kiefer has exceeded 60 points in half of its games this year, and quarterback Jaxon Worley is having a standout senior season.

State champion picks

Hallie Hart: Millwood. This season, the Falcons have used the number three as motivation. Although Washington slipped past Millwood by three points in last year’s state finals, that narrow margin of defeat indicates the Falcons are capable of flipping the outcome. Sophomore quarterback CJ Turnbull returns to the playoffs with more experience in high-pressure moments, and North Texas commit Micho Lavine sets the tone for a defense that has held eight of its 10 opponents below 20 points.

Jordan Davis: Millwood. While Washington may be a popular pick, coach Darwin Franklin’s Falcons have been on a tear this season. The Falcons have been led by OU commit Jaden Nickens and linebacker Micho Lavine to a 9-1 record. Lavine’s presence on the defensive line has been menacing to opposing offenses as he’s helped the Falcons force over 20 takeaways on the year. While it’ll be a challenging task, Millwood looks to compete for their first state championship since 2017.

Nick Sardis: Washington. The Warriors will try to claim their second straight championship and certainly have the talent to do so. Their defense has been phenomenal, posting six shutouts and allowing just 38 points all season. They’re averaging 46.4 points per game on offense, and their closest game was a 35-10 victory against Class 3A Sulphur.

Washington's Major Cantrell (10) looks to throw a pass as Millwood's Iverson Mcelwee (2) defends in the first half during the Class 2A state football championship between Millwood and Washington at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Saturday, Dec.10, 2022.

Class 2A first-round playoff pairings

Crossings Christian (7-3) at Millwood (9-1)

Holdenville (7-3) at Purcell (8-2)

Henryetta (6-4) at Idabel (9-0)

Kansas (8-2) at Pawhuska (6-4)

Frederick (6-4) at Kingston (9-1)

Alva (5-5) at Chandler (8-2)

Vinita (5-5) at Kiefer (10-0)

Heavener (7-3) at Sequoyah Tahlequah (7-3)

Spiro (6-4) at Prague (10-0)

Owasso Rejoice Christian (6-4) at Tulsa Victory Christian (7-2)

Chisholm (6-4) at Jones (8-2)

Lindsay (7-3) at Davis (8-2)

Sperry (7-3) at Adair (7-3)

Vian (6-4) at Eufaula (7-3)

Lexington (5-5) at Washington (10-0)

Meeker (6-4) at Oklahoma Christian School (9-1)

