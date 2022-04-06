Breaking down the 2022-23 Michigan State basketball roster

It feels like we are reaching a turning point with Michigan State basketball. Long-time assistant coach Dwayne Stephens is leaving. Spartan stalwarts Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown are officially moving on with the next phase of their basketball careers. Joey Hauser will likely be the next to follow, and we will assume he is leaving for the purposes of this article.

That leaves Tom Izzo in an interesting position. He has a roster that is now a few years removed from the success of Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. and a group of players that has yet to taste the thrill of winning a Big Ten championship or make a substantive run in the NCAA Tournament.

Below, we take a look at where the roster stands, with the caveat that there will likely be more changes, either with incoming or outgoing transfers.

Potential Starters

PG AJ Hoggard, Jr.

It feels like the obvious answer that Hoggard will be the starter based on how last season went. Hoggard is physical and a supremely talented passer who is one of the few players on the team who can consistently get deep in the paint and draw a foul attacking the basket.

Hoggard made a huge jump this year when he started taking care of the ball and limiting turnovers. He is aggressive, keeps the team running in transition and plays with an edge. If he improves his shot, he will be the surefire starter all year. If he can’t, it might make the spacing difficult in a lineup that is lacking shooting.

G Jaden Akins, So.

The other guard position is a place I have struggled with for next year. The Hoggard and Walker lineup played well, but I am still optimistic that Walker can contribute in a big way in the point guard role, though it seems Hoggard is the clear starter.

So that leaves us with Jaden Akins. Akins is a freak athlete, a tenacious defender, and a surprisingly good rebounder for his size. Izzo may opt to use the undersized Walker in this spot at times due to his shooting, or even Pierre Brooks if he has a good summer, but I think Akins is going to get the nod here based on his play last season. Akins is tenacious on defense and has shown he can get to the basket off the dribble thanks to his speed. If he can shoot somewhat consistently, he could be a strong two-guard for MSU.

F Max Christie, So.

If you believe rumors on message boards, Max Christie’s return to the roster next season isn’t a foregone conclusion, but until that becomes a reality, we are going to act on the assumption that he is going to return.

At times, Christie was the best player on the team last year. At other times, he looked worn out and undersized for the role he was being asked to perform on a night to night basis. If he returns and puts on more muscle, Christie should be the best player on the team next year.

F Malik Hall, Sr.

Malik Hall is a good microcosm of the recent inconsistent play we have seen from the Spartans. At times, he looks like one of the best two-way players in the conference. Someone who can rebound, defend, make his own shots and drill 3s. At other times, sometimes for games at a time, he disappears on the court.

It seemed Izzo was frustrated with this inconsistency too, which is why Hall came off the bench for most of the season despite being, clearly, one of their most versatile and skilled players. If he can work on consistency this summer and find some more fire and attitude in his game, he could be a strong power forward for Izzo’s Spartans.

C Julius Marble

I think the center position is one where many fans are expecting Izzo to make a move in the transfer portal, but as of today, Julius Marble looks like the guy that will be stationed down low next season.

Marble played his role well last year as a spark plug scorer off the bench. He has an impressive package out of the post and can also score from the mid-range, and he is very strong, which gives him some value on defense, but his length and athleticism hurts him against some of the bigger centers you see in the Big Ten but he will need to take a jump this summer if he is going to be the night-in, night-out answer at that position.

Rotation Players

G Tyson Walker, Sr.

Tyson Walker shot 47.3% from 3 last year. The only problem: He averaged 2.1 3s per game, and he often looked timid and hesitant. However, there were flashes when he played more aggressive and looked liked someone who could be a solid Big Ten point guard.

The shooting is there, the passing is there, the ball-handling is there. It just seemed like he never felt confident and comfortable this past season as the lead guard. Maybe that was because of his smaller size, or maybe it’s a different mental issue, but if they can find out how to breakthrough those issues, he could be a great point guard for the Spartans and provides the most shooting available at the point guard position.

The Spartans are going to be thinner than ever when it comes to shooting. If you put Hoggard in, you are relying on Malik Hall and Max Christie as your only shooters unless you also have Walker in at shooting guard. Because of that, we could see Walker featured more if the starters are struggling offensively, particular from the 3-point line.

PG Tre Holloman

If Izzo once again uses AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker together, I think we’ll see Holloman get some minutes at point guard.

Holloman fits the mold of the well-rounded classic point guard that many fans have been hoping for since Cassius Winston left town, and it will be fun to see if he is able to earn minutes away from the veterans ahead of him in the rotation.

F Pierre Brooks, So.

The Spartans are going to need to find some shooting next season, and they might already have an important contributor, Pierre Brooks. Brooks willed his way to some minutes by the end of last season, but we didn’t get to see too much from him.

What we saw was an extremely strong, built player who can play any wing position. He was brought in as a shooter and if he can show that he can do that reliably at this level, he could be a very crucial piece of this team.

F/C Jaxon Kohler

Jaxon Kohler is, theoretically, one of the most interesting and talented big men Izzo has recruited in a while… on the offensive end. On offense, Kohler has shown that he can pass, score at the rim, and shoot, but it will all depend on what he can do on the defensive end if he gets big minutes or not.

G Keon Coleman

That’s right. I’m putting Keon Coleman as a rotation player. I don’t know if I believe Coleman will actually get minutes next season, but I am sure Coleman believes he is getting minutes next season and that’s good enough for me.

All jokes aside, this will likely be Coleman’s best opportunity to play some minutes for the basketball team, since his future will likely be consumed by trying to create an NFL career from his junior year on. But I think everyone knows he views himself as a basketball player, so he is going to do everything possible to earn some minutes in the rotation. I think he gets them, and he plays with a motor that Izzo likes in his guys and that should get him on the court here and there.

C Mady Sissoko, Jr.

Mady Sissoko is a player I believe in. He is aggressive, fun to watch, and plays hard. However, he is still raw and hasn’t taken the steps you’d like to see yet.

He fouls too much and too fast, but at times he looks like a force of nature on the court. There’s still something there with Sissoko, but he will need to grow over the summer to find a consistent role. Otherwise, he’s going to continue to be the guy to come in and annoy a big with fouls and then go sit down with five fouls.

Reserves

G Davis Smith, Jr.

It’s going to be tough for Davis Smith to get minutes unless someone gets hurt. That’s the unfortunate reality since the team is pretty heavy on guards right now. But everyone speaks highly of him as a teammate and, like Keon Coleman, he has been complimented for his work on the scout team, so you never know. If someone goes down with an injury, Izzo could call on him for some minutes.

G Jason Whitens

Whitens tore his ACL and it’s uncertain if he will return, but Izzo might need to try different players on the wing to find someone who can hit some shots. So, if Whitens is around, his number could get called.

F Maliq Carr, So.

Honestly, I think Maliq Carr might be too good at football this season to play basketball. He has the tools to be an NFL prospect, and if that potential turns into reality, he could even declare for the draft next year.

If he does play, he could find a role as an undersized power forward behind Malik Hall, and the front court is definitely a weak point on this team.

G Steven Izzo, Sr.

Steven Izzo, aka the human victory, is going to continue thriving in his role as the team’s hype man off the bench.

