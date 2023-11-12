Breaking: Derek Carr injured vs. Vikings, carted to Saints locker room

This isn’t good. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings. Carr was initially evaluated on the field before walking himself to the blue medical tent on the sideline; he then left the game on a trainer’s cart.

Carr was hit high by Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter while stepping up into the pocket, with Minnesota defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy striking him low. He fell and hit his helmet hard on the turf which may have caused a concussion.

Jameis Winston stepped in for Carr. We’ll see whether he’s able to return later in the second half. Stay tuned for updates.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire