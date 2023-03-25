BREAKING: Denver Broncos reportedly hiring LSU on-field assistant

LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain is heading to the NFL after one season in Baton Rouge.

Cain has been hired by the Denver Broncos to serve in the same role on new coach Sean Payton’s staff, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Cain, who also serves as LSU’s defensive run game coordinator, joined the Tigers last offseason after two years as an assistant at Oklahoma.

He led one of LSU’s best position groups this past fall, overseeing the emergence of edge rusher Harold Perkins and the elevation of Mekhi Wingo to a starting role after Maason Smith was lost for the season on a torn ACL in Week 1.

Cain is also one of the top recruiters on the staff and was the primary contact for players like five-star 2023 signee Dashawn Womack. His departure is a major loss and the first real shakeup to the on-field staff we’ve seen this offseason, aside from special teams coordinator Brian Polian moving to an off-field role.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire