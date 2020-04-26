Breaking: D.J. Fluker released by Seattle Seahawks

Chris Burkhardt
NBC Sports Northwest

A bit of surprising news out of Seattle this weekend as the Seahawks have released starting guard DJ Fluker. 

The news was broken by Fluker himself, who took to social media to thank the 12s for his two seasons in Seattle.

The move saves the Seahawks nearly $3.7 million in cap space, while resulting in just $500,000 of dead cap.

Financially, it makes sense, not to mention the Seahawks drafted a player over the weekend that was to compete with Fluker for the starting spot: LSU's Damien Lewis.

Said our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann after the pick of Lewis, "Lewis will be strictly a right guard for the Seahawks, and Carroll confirmed that he'll compete against D.J. Fluker to start immediately. Cutting Fluker at the end of camp would only cost Seattle $500,000 in dead cap space, which makes the competition at right guard very legit and not just Carroll-speak."

(Lewis) won't take a backseat to anybody. He's going to come in and battle for it. That's part of the reason we took him. We want him to come in and battle to play. All of that competition will make us better. - Pete Carroll

Well, the competition just got a little bit easier. Lewis has been handed the starting guard spot, it's just a matter of taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

As for Fluker, the 6"5', 342lb lineman recently turned 29 and has plenty of gas left in the tank. He should garner plenty of interest on the open market. 

But one thing is for sure, the 12s loved Fluker and they made sure to let him know on social media:

Breaking: D.J. Fluker released by Seattle Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next