Breaking: D.J. Fluker released by Seattle Seahawks

A bit of surprising news out of Seattle this weekend as the Seahawks have released starting guard DJ Fluker.

The news was broken by Fluker himself, who took to social media to thank the 12s for his two seasons in Seattle.

I was released by the Seahawks today. Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I've been in for a while. I want to thank John and Pete for their very thoughtful calls.



— DJ Fluker TheWarrior (@DJTheWarrior76) April 26, 2020

The move saves the Seahawks nearly $3.7 million in cap space, while resulting in just $500,000 of dead cap.

Financially, it makes sense, not to mention the Seahawks drafted a player over the weekend that was to compete with Fluker for the starting spot: LSU's Damien Lewis.

Said our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann after the pick of Lewis, "Lewis will be strictly a right guard for the Seahawks, and Carroll confirmed that he'll compete against D.J. Fluker to start immediately. Cutting Fluker at the end of camp would only cost Seattle $500,000 in dead cap space, which makes the competition at right guard very legit and not just Carroll-speak."

(Lewis) won't take a backseat to anybody. He's going to come in and battle for it. That's part of the reason we took him. We want him to come in and battle to play. All of that competition will make us better. - Pete Carroll

Well, the competition just got a little bit easier. Lewis has been handed the starting guard spot, it's just a matter of taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

As for Fluker, the 6"5', 342lb lineman recently turned 29 and has plenty of gas left in the tank. He should garner plenty of interest on the open market.

But one thing is for sure, the 12s loved Fluker and they made sure to let him know on social media:

Noooooooo. This can't be right. Your the sweetest person and you play great football. I'm still going to follow you. Because your a great person and god has something better for you and you are a witness of his miracles 💙💚💙💚💙. Walk by faith and not by sight — 💙💚Yatabean❤️🖤 (@Yatabean) April 26, 2020

DJ - this sucks, loved your time in Seattle. Thanks for being a class act and one mean dude on the OL. You'll be missed — Desert D-Oh Double G (@DesertDog1984) April 26, 2020

This sucks to hear, I loved watching you play for the Hawks. Thank you for everything you gave to the team! Looking forward to seeing what comes next for you. — Grizwald (@grizwald87) April 26, 2020

Love your spirit DJ! All the 12's love what you brought to the team! Good luck on your next stop. — Russell Massey (@Bigruss711) April 26, 2020

Noooooo..... the 12's will miss you! — Darla (@brennanandbrycy) April 26, 2020

(How I'm feeling right now)



Thank you for your hard work with the Seahawks. It was a pleasure to have met you last season. Good luck to you in your future, whatever you end up doing next. pic.twitter.com/CsfCZ6aPXm



— Carlos Balderas (@The13thSeahawk) April 26, 2020

Thanks for all you did DJ. Wish you success wherever you end up. — Josh Cashman (@CableThanos_) April 26, 2020

DJ one of my favorite Seahawks of all time thank you for your time 💚💙 always remember that DM — kel (@kellenanderson7) April 26, 2020

