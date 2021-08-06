'Breaking the Cycle' to host block party

Aug. 6—Breaking the Cycle is hosting its first annual community block party on Saturday as a back-to-school send-off.

The event will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dugan Best Park and will feature food, music, face painting, kickball, basketball and other family-friendly activities.

There will also be guest speakers that will share their experiences with breaking cycles in their own lives, whether it be addiction, incarceration or issues related to mental health, according to Breaking the Cycle founder Brionna Greer.

"We want to highlight some local leaders in our community by sharing their story and inspire our younger generation to keep striving to break generational cycles," Greer said in an announcement.

The Owensboro Fire Department and Owensboro Police Department will also be present to engage with the community.

Greer said the goal is to provide an opportunity for people to celebrate and inspire one another.

"More than anything, we just want to see unity in our community and we want to come together," she said.

Breaking the Cycle is a nonprofit founded in 2019 by Greer to inspire young people in Owensboro. The organization works mainly with youth ages 9 to 18 to help give them the tools they need to succeed.

Greer said she and other mentors involved with the organization also strive to encourage youngsters to pursue higher education by taking them on college visits and teaching them about trade school and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The goal, she said, is to create a "home away from home" and encourage youth to pursue their dreams, whatever they may be.

Some common topics addressed with the youth are mental health, self-image and self-love.

"One of our biggest issues in the community with youth that I'd like to address more than anything is mental health," Greer said. "I realize a lot of ... young people, they're not struggling physically, they're struggling with their mental health and that also goes back to this ongoing cycle that they've encountered all their life."

One of the biggest parts of mentoring she said is helping the kids understand "they are worthy, they are loved, they are beautiful."

The group meets every first and third Tuesday each month.

The deadline to sign kids up to join "Breaking the Cycle" is Saturday. Anyone interested in more information or signing up may do so through the organization's Facebook page, "Breaking the Cycle."

Dugan Best Park is at 1003 Omega St.

