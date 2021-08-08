"Breaking the Cycle" back-to-school event draws crowd

Aug. 8—Saturday afternoon, children were playing kickball, then basketball, at Dugan Best Recreation Center on Omega Street.

Adults reffed both games, yelling encouragement to the kids. Not far away, Marquee Johnson was grilling hot dogs and hamburgers on a grill. Hip-hop music played. At a table under a tree, children had their faces painted, including by city Police Chief Art Ealum.

But Saturday was not just a fun day at the rec center. Under the park shelter, small squares had been laid out on a table, each representing a young person who had lost his or her life, often to violence.

Saturday was Breaking The Cycle's back-to-school bash for children and families at Dugan Best. The organization works with children and teens, pairing them with mentors, exposing them to opportunities such as job shadowing and college visits, and providing guidance and support so the students can achieve their goals and make good decisions.

Aja Herbert, who went through Breaking The Cycle as a student, was volunteering her time Saturday, taking photographs for the organization. Herbert is one of the group's success stories: Herbert, who works in Evansville, had just recently signed closing documents to buy her first home back in Owensboro.

The group's leaders focus on "being a role model, because not a lot of people have role models," Herbert said. The goal of the group is to help students grow and achieve goals, while helping students avoid perils such as gun violence.

"It's just being a part of a group that understands there are generational curses, and that we should change them, if we can," Herbert said.

Brionna Taylor, a college senior at Kentucky State University, is the organization's founder. Taylor, who is researching law schools for a future career in government or elected office, said the group partnered with Dugan Best, who donated items and the space for the event.

The idea behind Saturday's event was for "the kids to have something to do before school starts," Taylor said.

"Dugan Best supplied almost everything," Taylor said.

Later, the Owensboro Fire Department pumper truck sprayed water into the air over part of the park, creating a giant splash zone for children. While the event was intended to be fun for families, it also fit the group's core mission, which is for children "to avoid gun violence and incarceration," Taylor said.

The participants meet throughout the school year. Herbert said, "I don't think I would be as level now" if she hadn't participated in the program.

"The mentors care (about) each individual person" and check in if a student misses a Breaking the Cycle meeting, Herbert said. Once students leave the program, the mentors continue to check in with them and remain part of their lives, Herbert said.

"I want to own my own business, and (the program) helps, because some of the mentors have their own business," Herbert said.

Ashton Robertson, a mentor with the program, said the organization does work to help students build self-esteem, "and help break those generational cycles that are present," such as poverty, violence, substance abuse and the stigmas associated with mental health issues.

"I hope kids get out of the program that there's more to their lives than what they're used to," Robertson said. "We want to give them every opportunity to succeed."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

