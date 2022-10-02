BREAKING: CU Buffs dismiss head coach Karl Dorrell, per ESPN

Following an 0-5 start to the season, the Colorado Buffaloes football program has dismissed head coach Karl Dorrell, according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Dorrell was in the midst of his third season at the helm and his tenure now ends with a disappointing 8-15 overall record. The 58-year-old had also led Colorado to the 2020 Alamo Bowl in his first season.

It’s currently unclear who the interim head coach will be.

Thamel also reported that the Buffs have parted ways with defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, who led a unit that allowed nearly 700 yards of offense on Saturday against Arizona. Wilson’s replacement is also to be determined.

Sources: Karl Dorrell has been dismissed as well. https://t.co/EEIfx4MSNn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2022

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Five takeaways from Colorado's 43-20 loss to Arizona

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire