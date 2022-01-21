Breaking: Cowboys’ Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Lenix
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Randy Gregory
    Randy Gregory
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michael Gallup
    Michael Gallup
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dak Prescott
    Dak Prescott
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Dallas Cowboys had their fair share of injuries in 2021. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot and wide receiver Michael Gallup went down with a calf strain in the season opener before tearing his ACL later in the year. Quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a calf strain, Ezekiel Elliott played with a torn PCL since Week 4, and Tyron Smith missed nearly a third of the season with an ankle injury.

Another can be added to the list. Defensive end Randy Gregory is preparing to be a free agent for the first time in his career. However he appeared to be limping at times during the Cowboys season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, it was an issue that he dealt with for quite some time, and he will now have surgery on Friday to repair an injured knee.

Gregory missed the Cowboys’ Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers due to COVID and was absent for four games because of a calf strain suffered in November. When he was on the field, however, Gregory was as productive as he’s ever been, tying career highs in sacks (6) and forced fumbles (3) and his 17 quarterback hits surpassed his previous best of 15 in 2018.

Gregory will be one of 21 free agents the Cowboys will have to make decisions on. More than likely, his name will be at the top of the list as he and the aforementioned Lawrence, when healthy, are one of the better defensive end duos in the NFL.

List

Cowboys News: Prescott fined, Michael Gallup's last days in Dallas?

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys' Prescott fined $25,000 for comments about officials

    The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for comments condoning fans throwing objects at officials after a wild-card loss to San Francisco. The fine was issued Thursday, a day after Prescott apologized in a series of tweets. Told after the game that fans were throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “Credit to them then.”

  • Devin McCourty breaks down thought process on retiring this offseason

    Devin McCourty has played 12 seasons and will be 35-years-old next summer.

  • Cowboys’ Amari Cooper wants to remain with the club in 2022

    The Cowboys' WR1 makes it clear he wants to remain in Dallas for another go at it. | From @StarConscience

  • Cowboys News: Prescott fined, Michael Gallup’s last days in Dallas?

    Some potential draft targets, offseason need discussions and a fat financial penalty for the Dallas signal caller. | From @StarConscience

  • Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will not need knee surgery to repair torn PCL

    The Cowboys expect running back Ezekiel Elliott to be back to full strength in 2022 following a offseason of rest and recovery for a torn right PCL.

  • Deeper Dive: Noah Syndergaard to the Angels

    Can Noah Syndergaard be counted on to help fantasy rosters in 2022? Christopher Crawford looks at his chances in the latest Daily Dose. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jerry Jones “won’t get into any conversations” he’s had about Mike McCarthy

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers that he was “not going to discuss coaching” and he’s still not in the mood to broach that topic. Jones was on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and was willing to say that he’s “very, very frustrated and upset” about the way the [more]

  • Troy Aikman rips Cowboys game plan, compares team to Jaguars, Jets after Wild Card loss to 49ers

    The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a topic of conversation days after their NFC Wild Card defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Lessons Learned: Undisciplined teams lose big games, executing a game plan is key

    A lesson in exerting will and maintaining focus was beat into the Cowboys subconscious on Sunday. | From @CDPiglet

  • Pelosi: Build Back Better may need to be 'more limited,' renamed

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) conceded Thursday that to revive President Biden's stalled Build Back Better package, Democrats may need to rebrand and scale back the massive climate and social spending package.Biden, in a marathon news conference a day earlier, had suggested that the House-passed Build Back Better Act may need to be broken up into "chunks" and then pieced back together to see what could win support from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va...

  • Biden tries to clear up 'minor incursion' confusion

    "If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion."U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in damage control...one day after his remarks sparked some confusion and consternation among allies.At a news conference Wednesday Biden seemed to suggest that a smaller-scale Russian military incursion into Ukraine might be met with a weaker U.S. response...."Russia will be held accountable if it invades - and it depends on what it does. It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, et cetera..."In a statement shortly after, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to clear things up: "If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies."But that didn't soothe the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who tweeted on Thursday morning: "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones."Biden on Wednesday said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch some kind of action against Ukraine, but said that the repercussions of a fresh invasion would be a disaster for Russia."My guess is he will move in. He has to do something."But Biden's "minor incursion" remark sent Western leaders scrambling to get behind a unified message.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met ministers from Britain, France and Germany in Berlin on Thursday."If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border and commit new acts of aggression against Ukraine, that will be met with a swift, severe, united response from the United States and our allies and partners."Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014. Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Kyiv as a member.Some officials privately expressed frustration at Biden's remarks, although they described them as a gaffe, unlikely to alter Moscow's calculations.

  • Three keys to 49ers beating Packers in NFC Divisional Playoff Game

    If the 49ers are going to pull off the upset against the Packers, they'll need to cross these three things off their to-do list.

  • Mexico weathers the Omicron surge, but experts warn against complacency

    Mexico is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases.

  • 4 Giants head coaching favorites inside GM Joe Schoen's 'wide net'

    Four favorites are inside New York Giants GM Joe Schoen's head coaching search.

  • Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

    Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome Wednesday night was a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden and his party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office. Despite a day of piercing debate and speeches that often carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation, Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on this one bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.

  • Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray deserves less blame for playoff loss to Los Angeles Rams

    One NFL star doesn't have concerns about Kyler Murray in the wake of the Cardinals' embarrassing loss to the Rams.

  • Teenage boy kills sister and her friend before turning gun on himself in tragic double murder-suicide in Texas

    Harris County Sheriff’s Office identifies three teenagers found dead in home in Crosby as Haley Burns, Kadience Cadena and Hayden Burns

  • See Kacey Musgraves Open New Tour With Dramatic, Flaming ‘Star-Crossed’

    The Nashville singer kicked off her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour with a reading of her new album's title track

  • Godzilla and the Titans Stomp Into Apple TV+ Series

    Godzilla and his fellow Titans will soon appear in a live-action series on Apple TV+ in a follow-up to Legendary's Monsterverse films. The post Godzilla and the Titans Stomp Into Apple TV+ Series appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Robert Ayers named defensive coordinator at Oak Ridge

    Former Vol Robert Ayers Jr. named defensive coordinator at Oak Ridge.