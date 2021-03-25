Breaking: Cowboys HC McCarthy announces Tyrone Crawford retiring

The Dallas Cowboys head coach hasn’t been heard from since the end of the regular season. He was conspicuously absent from the press conference announcing the contract agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott, but in the midst of free agency he held a live press conference for the first time in 2021. Among the litany of topics he covered, he was asked about the potential retirements of two long-time and lifelong Cowboys.

While linebacker Sean Lee is still deciding on what he will do, defensive line leader Tyrone Crawford apparently alerted the team early in January.

McCarthy on Sean Lee and Tyrone Crawford: Crawford is going to retire, still in discussions with Sea Lee. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) March 25, 2021

Crawford was with the team for eight seasons over nine years, missing the 2013 campaign due to injury. He only played in four games in 2019 and ended up having double hip surgery following the year and he was unable to regain the play level he had in 2018, despite suiting up for all 16 games in the 2020 season.

Crawford was selected with the No. 81 pick in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. One of the first of many players to emerge in the now infamous Boise State to Dallas pipeline, the Canadian born lineman was originally a 3-4 defensive end who transitioned to multiple roles in a 40 front.

Crawford was a steady contributor, totaling 19 sacks from 2015 through 2018, while being the swiss-army knife for Rod Marinelli’s defense. Crawford spent time as the right defensive end and three technique, often commanding double teams that allowed exterior players to rack up sack totals.

For his career he has 25 sacks, 65 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and 194 tackles.