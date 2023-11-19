Breaking: Cowboys finally adding coach Jimmy Johnson to Ring of Honor

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will finally induct former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Never to shy away from a spotlight, the announcement was made on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show much like Johnsons’ announcement to the Hall of Fame.

Johnson will be honored at halftime against the Detroit Lions on December 30 after winning two Super Bowl victories with the team.

Jimmy Johnson going into the #Cowboys ring of honor on Dec 30 vs Detroit. pic.twitter.com/OTG0piPsun — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) November 19, 2023

Johnson will be the 24th Cowboy inducted and the second player this season. Former pass rusher DeMarcus Ware was added to the exclusive club earlier in the 2023 season.

The public outcry for Johnson’s being left out of this exclusive club began to grow but this announcement corrects what many believed was a disservice to his contributions to this team. Johnson helped turn the Cowboys from a laughing stock to a perennial powerhouse quickly.

He can now add Cowboys Ring of Honor member to his list of accomplishments.

