BREAKING: Colts select top edge rusher Laiatu Latu at 15th overall

The pick is in, and the Indianapolis Colts select edge rusher Laiatu Latu from UCLA at 15th overall. Here is what you need to know about the selection:

Height: 6-5

Weight: 258

RAS: 9.37

Stats to know: From a pure pass rush standpoint, Latu was considered by many to be the top edge rusher in this class, but injury concerns led to some unknowns about where he would be taken. Latu has been dominant for two seasons, totaling 62 pressures and 12 sacks in 2022 and then 62 pressures and 15 sacks this past year. Among all edge rushers in 2023, he ranked first in PFF’s pass rush grade and first in pass rush win rate. He also graded out among the best as a run defender.

Positional need: Edge rusher was one of the Colts’ bigger needs. While they ranked fifth in sacks last season, they also ranked 23rd in pressures. More consistency is needed if they hope to be as productive again in 2024. On top of that, Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo are both set to be free agents in 2025.

Daniel Jeremiah draft profile: “Latu has ideal size, quickness and instincts for the position. As a pass rusher, he can win with his quick get-off or a variety of hand moves. He has an excellent feel for when offensive tackles overset or underset and adjusts accordingly. He doesn’t have elite speed or power, but he wins with technique, bend and savvy. He can corner well at the top of his rush and is an outstanding finisher. Against the run, he’s been inconsistent when it comes to setting the edge. He’s shown the ability to shoot his hands, leverage blockers and hold the point of attack. However, there are other times his pad level is too high and he gets controlled. His effort is outstanding to chase, against both run and pass. Latu did have serious medical issues while at the University of Washington. Overall, Latu is the most skilled pass rusher in this class and should have an immediate impact at the next level.”

