BREAKING: Colts get playmaking help, taking Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

In the second-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts selected Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Here is a quick breakdown of the pick with what you need to know.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

RAS: 9.99

Stats to know: Mitchell has good size and brings excellent speed to the position, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, as a boundary target. Mitchell had a breakout year in 2023, totaling 845 yards at an impressive 15.4 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns.

Positional need: The Colts needed more playmaking and weapons around Anthony Richardson. As an offense, they ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in 2023 in explosive pass plays. While Michael Pittman and Josh Downs provide a good foundation at the position, both averaged under 12.0 yards per catch last season.

What Daniel Jeremiah had to say: “Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He is fast and has a long stride. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver. He understands how to change tempo, and he’s clean getting in and out of breaks. He gave Kool-Aid McKinstry a lot of trouble in the Alabama game last September, finishing with three catches for 78 yards and two TDs. He has some wow catches on fades and 50/50 balls. He can climb the ladder, hang and finish. It looks like he gets a little lazy at times on the back side of routes, assuming the ball is going elsewhere. He doesn’t have a ton of production after the catch. Overall, though, Mitchell is an ideal X receiver. He can make plays when covered, and he’s a real weapon in the red zone.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire