BREAKING: Colts bolster OL depth, taking Pitt OT Matt Goncalves

In the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts selected Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves, after trading up with the Cardinals, moving from pick 82 to 79, inexchange for pick 191 in the sixth-round.

Here is a quick breakdown of the pick with what you need to know.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 327

RAS: 7.69

Stats to know: A big toe injury forced Goncalves to miss the final nine games of the 2023 season. In 2022, he allowed no sacks and 17 pressures. He ranked 56th out of 200 tackles in pass-blocking efficiency and 55th in PFF’s run-blocking grade. Goncalves has the ability to play both tackle spots.

Positional need: At a minimum, the Colts needed to bolster their depth at this position. They entered the draft with only four offensive tackles in the roster, which isn’t nearly enough to get through training camp and the preseason. In the long term, as we look ahead to 2025, Braden Smith will be in the final year of his deal, which will come with a nearly $20 million cap hit. As a rookie, Blake Freeland experienced ups and downs in 2023. Offensive tackle is a premier position and one that teams should always prioritize. I’m also guessing that with how deep the draft class is at this position, the value was too good for Chris Ballard to pass up.

What Lance Zierlein had to say: “Beefy lineman with experience at both tackle spots who should be able to transition inside if needed. He’s not a natural knee-bender and lacks leverage as a projected guard but has the mass and power to execute blocks inside. He’s a decent athlete for his size but is limited as a move blocker. He’s sound in pass protection, with the only real issue being his inability to change direction quickly against counters and twists. Goncalves might get a shot to prove himself at tackle early in his career but limited foot quickness will shrink his margin for error. The physical traits and two-position potential could make him a middle-round pick with eventual starter potential.”

