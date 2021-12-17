BREAKING: Colorado hires Mike Sanford as OC

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Karl Dorrell have found their new offensive coordinator in former Minnesota OC/QBs coach Mike Sanford.

Dorrell has certainly found a run-heavy coach with Sanford, who led a Minnesota offense that averaged 193.8 rushing yards per game in 2021. Minnesota parted ways with Sanford in November, however, following just two seasons.

Prior to Minnesota, the 39-year-old Sanford was the offensive coordinator at Utah State in 2019 and the head coach at Western Kentucky from 2017-18. His 17-year coaching career also includes stops at Notre Dame, Boise State, Stanford, Yale and UNLV.

“The Colorado football program as well as the university itself stands for everything I value,” Sanford said. “My family and I could not be more excited to return to our roots out west in Pac-12 country. The University of Colorado has been a dream destination of mine since I was a kid growing up in California in the early 90s. I have the highest level of respect for Karl Dorrell as a football coach and for the man of integrity that he is. We will work tirelessly to build a championship offense that will make the CU family proud.”

Sanford will be replacing former Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

The hire, which was made Friday afternoon, still must receive approval from CU’s Board of Regents.