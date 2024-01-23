Breaking: Colin Ferrell hired as the next Rutgers football defensive line coach, per report

Colin Ferrell, an experienced assistant coach with strong ties to New Jersey, will be Rutgers football’s defensive line coach, replacing Marquise Watson.

The news was broken on Tuesday morning by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Born in New Jersey (Hamilton), Ferrell is an energetic coach and known as a strong teacher. He is a former standout defensive lineman at Kent State who signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Ferrell has been with Kent State since 2012. In 2017, he served as the program’s interim head coach. He has further ties to New Jersey, having coached at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey) early in his career.

A source confirmed Thamel’s report of Ferrell’s hire as well as a new role for Watson.

Sources: Rutgers is set to hire Kent State’s Colin Ferrell as the school’s new defensive line coach. Marquise Watson is transitioning to an off-field role within program. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 23, 2024

Last season, Watson was unable to coach the defensive line due to a health condition. Jared Keyte, a former defensive coordinator at Maine and an assistant at Rutgers, stepped up to coach the defensive line in Watson’s abscence.

As he continues his recovery, will transition to an off-the-field role.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire