Advertisement
Breaking News:

Heat reportedly acquiring Terry Rozier from Hornets for Kyle Lowry, draft pick

Breaking: Colin Ferrell hired as the next Rutgers football defensive line coach, per report

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read
1

Colin Ferrell, an experienced assistant coach with strong ties to New Jersey, will be Rutgers football’s defensive line coach, replacing Marquise Watson.

The news was broken on Tuesday morning by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Born in New Jersey (Hamilton), Ferrell is an energetic coach and known as a strong teacher. He is a former standout defensive lineman at Kent State who signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Ferrell has been with Kent State since 2012. In 2017, he served as the program’s interim head coach. He has further ties to New Jersey, having coached at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey) early in his career.

A source confirmed Thamel’s report of Ferrell’s hire as well as a new role for Watson.

 

Last season, Watson was unable to coach the defensive line due to a health condition. Jared Keyte, a former defensive coordinator at Maine and an assistant at Rutgers, stepped up to coach the defensive line in Watson’s abscence.

As he continues his recovery, will transition to an off-the-field role.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire