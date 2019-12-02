Shocking news out of Seattle. The University of Washington announced Monday that head football coach Chris Petersen will step down following the team's bowl game.

In a statement released by the school, Petersen said "It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution... I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they've made to Husky football during my tenure. The football program and Husky Athletics across the board will continue to prosper, and do it the right way, with Jen Cohen's leadership and the University administration's commitment to excellence. I'll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge."

Petersen spent six seasons with the Huskies, going 54-26 over that span and winning the Pac-12 Conference title in 2016 and 2018. Prior to arriving at Washington, Petersen was the head coach for the Boise State Broncos. In eight seasons at Boise State, he led to team to a 92-12 record and an improbable win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. For his career, Petersen holds a record of 148-38, and his .793 winning percentage ranks second among active coaches with at least five years at the helm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington has already named defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake as his successor.

You can read the school's full press release HERE.

Story continues

Press Release: Petersen To Step Down, Lake Named New Huskies' Head Coach



>> https://t.co/xqO4iG8saY pic.twitter.com/rrCfkH9QEe



— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 2, 2019

Breaking: Chris Petersen to step down as Huskies head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest