BREAKING: Central Athletic Director and football coach Kevin Crane resigns from position

Central High School Athletic Director and football coach Kevin Crane resigned from his position after 15 years with the program and three years as Central's head coach, San Angelo ISD announced Friday morning in a news release.

Crane will remain with San Angelo ISD in another capacity, the release stated as the school district will start a state-wide search looking at internal and external candidates to replace him. For the time being, offensive coordinator Caden Coots will take over as interim head coach to prepare the Bobcats for the next football season.In his time as a coach for Central, Crane spent 12 years as an offensive coordinator and three years as the head coach. During that span as an offensive coordinator, Crane helped lead the Bobcats to 24 playoff games, eight bi-district championships, three area championships and three regional round appearances. Crane finished his head coaching tenure with a 10-22 overall record and finished the 2023 season at 1-9.

"We appreciate Coach Crane's leadership, integrity and dedication to building successful student-athletes on and off the field," said SAISD Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant. "We are committed to finding a qualified and dynamic leader to fill his role."

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: BREAKING: Central football coach Kevin Crane resigns from position