BREAKING: Bo Nix will play for Oregon Ducks in Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty

The Oregon Ducks may not be playing in the College Football Playoff as they initially hoped, but quarterback Bo Nix announced that this won’t stop him from trying to finish his college career on a high note with his team.

On Sunday, it was announced that Nix would officially be playing in Oreogn’s Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames on New Year’s Day down in Phoenix. I’m told that following the announcement of the bowl game, Nix called for a meeting with players and informed them of his decision, encouraging others weighing the decision to join him and play one last time in an Oregon uniform.

It is still unclear what other starters for Oregon will join Nix, but you have to expect that major decisions will be made by guys like Troy Franklin, Brandon Dorlus, Bucky Irving, and several others. Over the next few days or weeks, we will look to learn more.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire