BREAKING: Bo Nix finishes 3rd in 2023 Heisman voting; Jayden Daniels wins honor

The 2023 Heisman Trophy race has come to an end, and as expected, Louisiana State Tigers’ quarterback Jayden Daniels is the winner when all is said and done.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix finished 3rd in the Heisman voting, behind Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix, but ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. .

Oregon’s QB finished with 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in 2023, on 77.3% completion with an additional six rushing touchdowns. After the Ducks were unable to beat Washington in the Pac-12 Championship game, it became relatively expected that the Oregon QB would not be the winner of the award, though he is the fourth finalist in Ducks’ history, joining Joey Harrington, LaMichael James, and Marcus Mariota.

Daniels, the eventual winner, finished the year with 3,812 yards and 40 TDs with 4 INT on 72.2% completion, with an addition 10 rushing touchdowns.

To this date Marcus Mariota is the only Oregon Ducks player to win the Heisman trophy, taking home the honor in 2014.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire