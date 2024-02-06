Breaking: Arkansas guard Devo Davis returns to Razorbacks

Arkansas guard Devo Davis has returned to the team, coach Eric Musselman said Monday on his radio show.

Davis, a four-year starter, took a leave of absence from the team that was announced 10 minutes before Arkansas’ game just under two weeks ago against Kentucky. It was the second time Davis’ tenure he left the team during the season. Last year’s absence lasted two days. Davis missed three games this year.

No reason was given for his leaving the team, nor was one given about his return. Given Arkansas’ penchant for tight-lippedness, it’s doubtful one will be known by the masses.

Davis has averaged just 6.5 points and four rebounds this season with the points average a career low. The last time he played, against Ole Miss on January 24, he was benched in the first half and did not return, per Musselman’s decision.

“Devo and I met yesterday and had a great meeting in the office,” Musselman said. “He is back with the team and practiced today. We’re excited to have him back.”

The Jacksonville High product has been in the spotlight nearly his entire Arkansas career. As a freshman, his game-winner against Oral Roberts lifted the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight. Last year, his step forward offensively – he is largely considered an elite defender – helped Arkansas back to the Sweet 16. With the Hogs’ struggles as a team this year, Davis shouldered a lot of the blame from angry fans due in large part to his individual struggles.

Arkansas is off the rest of the week with its longest break of SEC play. The Razorbacks return to action Saturday at home against Georgia and Davis will almost certainly be dressed and playing.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire