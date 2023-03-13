Breaking: Arkansas football picks up commitment from 2024 four-star athlete

Arkansas football received some very good news on Monday afternoon in the form of a high-level recruiting commitment.

Four-star ATH Noreel White committed to Arkansas and announced it via his personal Twitter account. The 5-11, 170-pound Ocean Springs (Miss.) native chose the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Auburn and Florida State among others.

White is considered the No. 7 overall player in the state of Mississippi. He’s listed as an athlete on every major recruiting site, but he’s primarily a defensive back. Lead recruiters for Arkansas on this commitment were defensive assistants Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson, both of which were in his commitment tweet.

This commitment is huge for Arkansas’ 2024 class, but also signals a bigger shift within the program in regards to recruiting. The Razorbacks and newly hired defensive assistants Travis Williams, Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson aren’t playing around when it comes to chasing high-level talent. Arkansas is getting visits and serious consideration from much higher-caliber players than we’ve seen in the past few seasons.

Of course with recruiting it’s always a “wait-and-see” approach, but the fact that Arkansas football is starting to make noise with recruits they typically wouldn’t have gotten should never be considered a bad thing.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire