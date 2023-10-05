BREAKING: Arkansas basketball lands commitment from Top 40 prospect

Arkansas basketball has landed their second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class.

Isaiah Elohim, a consensus top 40 four-star recruit, committed to the Hogs on Thursday morning. The 6-5, 190-pound wing chose Arkansas over Kansas and Villanova.

1000% Committed Thank you to everyone that stuck by me through the ups and downs God Bless🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4tOQXbnkCm — Isaiah Elohim (@ElohimIsaiah) October 5, 2023

Elohim is from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California and early on in the recruiting process was considered a top five prospect in the country. Injury issues caused him to fall in recent rankings, but he’s an extremely talented player and priority target for Arkansas basketball.

He has the frame and athleticism that typically translate really well from high school to college, and that Eric Musselman has loved to target at Arkansas. Elohim is very aggressive when going downhill to the basket and has above average finishing ability. He will need to continue to work on his jumpshot and ball handling, but he’s shown flashes of being able to get to his spots on the floor and knock down tough shots.

Elohim is the second commitment for the Razorbacks in the 2024 recruiting class. He joins consensus four-star forward Jalen Shelley as the other commit for next year.

