Breaking: Arkansas adds four-star DL Charleston Collins

The good news keeps coming for Sam Pittman and Arkansas football today. 2024 four-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins officially announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon.

Collins chose Arkansas over Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and many more. The 6-4, 260-pound Little Rock native was most recently in Fayetteville last Saturday to attend Arkansas’ spring game.

Last season at Mills High School, Collins recorded 124 tackles, 12 sacks, forced one fumble and recorded five fumbles. On offense, he contributed at tight end where he caught 11 passes for 67 yards.

With Collins’ commitment, Arkansas now has seven commitments for the 2024 recruiting class and six of them are four-star prospects. Collins is the second commitment today for the Hogs after four-star cornerback Jaden Allen announced his decision earlier in the day.

