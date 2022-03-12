BREAKING: Amari Cooper traded to Cleveland Browns

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper will be traded by the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The trade will consists of the team’s swapping sixth-round picks, and Dallas gaining an additional fifth-round pick from Cleveland.

Cooper was reportedly set to soon be released by the Cowboys, who were unable to find a trade parter. He was tied to numerous teams such as the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and the New York Jets among others.

Originally drafted No. 4 overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Cooper spent four seasons there before being traded to the Cowboys.

Cleveland was in need of a big-time wide receiver capable of leading a unit. The franchise lost star Odell Beckham, who ultimately won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

