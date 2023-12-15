Breaking: Amaree Williams is set to re-classify and visit Florida State

It is a re-classification frenzy out there with Amaree Williams set to move up a year and join the 2024 recruiting class.

Williams, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 athlete in the 2025 class, announced on Thursday that he is joining this current class and will now visit Florida State this weekend. It is a potentially monster development for Florida State as they could be in the pole position to land a four-star caliber recruit.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Williams likely projects as an edge rusher at the next level. He showed plenty of athleticism this past season for The Benjamin School (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida) where he was an impact player.

On the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver, Williams had 16 catches for 424 yards with seven touchdowns. As a defensive end, he had 34 total tackles with four sacks and eight tackles for a loss.

BIG NEWS! Nations #1 ranked ATH in the 2025 class has reclassified to the 2024 class! pic.twitter.com/VGdYwuZAnf — Amaree Williams (@AmareeWilliam25) December 15, 2023

Williams also holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami and Rutgers among others

Heading into this weekend, Florida State currently has the fourth-best recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports