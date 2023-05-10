BREAKING: Alexis Morris says Connecticut Sun waived her after preseason game on Wednesday

The 22nd pick in the 2023 WNBA draft is available again.

On Wednesday afternoon, former LSU women’s basketball star Alexis Morris announced the stunning news she had been waived by the Connecticut Sun, who used a second-round pick to select her last month.

The WNBA preseason began on Friday, and the Sun won an exhibition match over New York on Wednesday. Morris played eight minutes in that game, recording two points on free throws and three rebounds while going 0 for 2 from the field.

It was her first appearance in the preseason for Connecticut.

Morris rose to prominence while helping LSU earn the national championship this past season. A transfer who had previously played at Baylor, Rutgers and Texas A&M, Morris parlayed her reunion with coach Kim Mulkey into a WNBA draft selection.

Welp I just got waived. Thank you Sun nation 😘😘😘 — Steelo (@AlexisMorrisWBB) May 10, 2023

Now, Morris is available once again as she will wait to find out where she ends up next. We’ll update this post with any news regarding this developing story.

