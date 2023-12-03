BREAKING: Alabama sneaks into College Football Playoff after SEC title win over Georgia

The SEC won’t be left out of the College Football Playoff after all.

That looked like it could prove to be the case after Alabama stunned Georgia in the SEC championship, ending the Bulldogs’ 29-game win streak. But instead of the league being snubbed from the playoff, the Crimson Tide snuck in at No. 4.

Undefeated Florida State was snubbed, likely in large part due to a season-ending injury suffered a few weeks ago by Jordan Travis. The Seminoles survived against Louisville in the ACC championship, but not without their share of struggles.

Alabama will face Michigan in the semifinal round, while Texas made it at No. 3 and will face Washington.

The final CFP top four teams are locked in 🔒#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/nzNiFSKgKd — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2023

The SEC remains the only league that has never been left out of the four-team playoff, and that will forever be the case as we move to 12 teams next year.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire