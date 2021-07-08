Breaking: Alabama lands elite, five-star pass rusher

Alabama has landed yet another elite pass-rushing prospect. On Thursday afternoon, in-state edge player Jeremiah Alexander from Thompson High School made his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender had narrowed his list of possible schools down to Clemson, Georgia, UCF and Alabama, but Nick Saban and company came out on top for the state’s No. 1 prospect.

That decision was officially made public via social media, and now it’s time to see where the Crimson Tide will land in the updated recruiting rankings after Alexander’s commitment. Check out the announcement from Hayes Fawcett:

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Jeremiah Alexander has just Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits The #9 Player in the Class of 2022 (#1 Edge) chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson With the addition of @jt7ta , Alabama moves up to the #11 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings (210.56) pic.twitter.com/7nhrkDBkJ0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 8, 2021

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Alexander is rated as the nation’s No. 16 overall prospect, No. 1 edge player and No. 1 player from the state of Alabama.

He becomes the fourth commitment for the program since June 6, joining four-star running back Le’veon Moss and two athletes, three-star Amari Niblack and four-star Antonio Kite. Alexander’s pledge also makes the commitment No. 10 for the Crimson Tide.

Prior to the news, Alabama was sitting with the No. 15 class (No. 5 in the SEC), but it’s possible — likely even — that they find themselves with a top-10 class in the near future.

It’s incredible to think about all the talented edge players Alabama has added in it’s last three recruiting classes. Just check it out for yourself:

2020 Recruiting Class

Will Anderson Jr. (5-star / No. 1 WDE)

Chris Braswell (5-star / No. 2 WDE)

Drew Sanders (5-star / No. 1 ATH)

Quandarrius Robinson (4-star / No. 6 OLB)

2021 Recruiting Class

Dallas Turner (5-star / No. 1 EDR)

Keanu Koht (4-star / No. 2 EDR)

2022 Recruiting Class

Jeremiah Alexander (5-star / No. 1 EDR)

That’s nothing short of incredible.

