BREAKING: Alabama lands commitment from 2025 IOL Dontrell Glover

Interior offensive lineman Dontrell Glover of the 2025 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Thursday. Glover received an offer from Alabama a month ago.

Glover plays for Class 6A Georgia powerhouse, Langston Hughes High School. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds. In his sophomore highlight tape, Glover displays his ability to pass protect and run block at an elite level. He also does a superb job at finishing off blocks as well.

Glover made three trips to Tuscaloosa before announcing his commitment. He took unofficial visits in January, March, and April. He was most recently on campus two weeks ago.

Glover is the third commit in the Tide’s 2025 recruiting class. He is joined by wide receiver Ryan Williams and offensive tackle Mason Short.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dontrell Glover’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 222 28 5 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 30 22 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Fairburn, Georgia Projected Position Interior offensive lineman Height 6-3 Weight 290 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 12, 2023

Glover has taken three unofficial visits to Alabama.

Other offers

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Dontrell Glover (2025) tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’4 315 IOL from Fairburn, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, LSU, Miami, & others. He joins 5-Star WR Ryan Williams and Mason Short in Alabama’s ‘25 Class 🐘https://t.co/E6rQGORisx pic.twitter.com/1go9jxz3EU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 13, 2023

