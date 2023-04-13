BREAKING: Alabama lands commitment from 2025 IOL Dontrell Glover

Interior offensive lineman Dontrell Glover of the 2025 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Thursday. Glover received an offer from Alabama a month ago.

Glover plays for Class 6A Georgia powerhouse, Langston Hughes High School. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds. In his sophomore highlight tape, Glover displays his ability to pass protect and run block at an elite level. He also does a superb job at finishing off blocks as well.

Glover made three trips to Tuscaloosa before announcing his commitment. He took unofficial visits in January, March, and April. He was most recently on campus two weeks ago.

Glover is the third commit in the Tide’s 2025 recruiting class. He is joined by wide receiver Ryan Williams and offensive tackle Mason Short.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dontrell Glover’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

222

28

5

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

30

22

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fairburn, Georgia

Projected Position

Interior offensive lineman

Height

6-3

Weight

290

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 12, 2023

  • Glover has taken three unofficial visits to Alabama.

Other offers

