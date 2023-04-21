BREAKING: Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-Star LB Cayden Jones

2024 linebacker Cayden Jones announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday afternoon. Jones recently took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa on April 14.

Jones plays for Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. As a junior, Jones tallied 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. The interesting thing to note regarding Jones is that he has been playing for the school’s varsity football team since he was in the eighth grade.

When asked by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on why he chose to commit to the Crimson Tide, he had this to say:

“Alabama had been the front runner for me before they even offered me. Getting on campus was really important because I got to see the Alabama standard. It just felt right being on campus and talking with the Coaches. Coach Cox and Coach Bala weighed in a lot in my decision because of our relationships. Both of those guys are great men and that’s who I want to push me.”

Jones joins a recruiting class that currently has six commitments. He is joined by five-stars Julian Sayin, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Perry Thompson as well as four-stars Sterling Dixon and Rico Scott.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cayden Jones’ recruiting profile.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire