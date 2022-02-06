BREAKING: Alabama forward Darius Miles suspended for Kentucky matchup

Breaking news out of Tuscaloosa just moments before tip-off between Alabama and Kentucky as Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles has been suspended for tonight’s matchup.

Miles is being suspended for a violation of team rules according to the report. Miles is an athletic wing player for Nates Oats and is averaging 6.7 ppg along with 3.5 rebounds. Miles is also one of Alabama’s best three-point shooters on the team.

The news is obviously not ideal when facing a talented opponent like the Kentucky Wildcats.

Alabama forward Darius Miles is suspended for tonight’s game because of a violation of team rules, according to the school’s pregame radio broadcast. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 6, 2022

Alabama and Kentucky will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

