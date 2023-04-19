BREAKING: Alabama DB Tre’Quon Fegans enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. Fegans is the third player on the Crimson Tide roster to have entered the transfer portal this week.

Fegans was a four-star prospect out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He chose the Crimson Tide over Miami, South Carolina, and Florida. Fegans had been committed to the Hurricanes for two and a half months before de-committing and flipping his commitment to Alabama.

In one season with the Tide, Fegans did not record any stats and was redshirted. he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

His older brother, Antwon Fegans Jr., plays defensive back at Northwestern State. Trequon’s younger brother, Anquon Fegans, is a defensive back prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

It will be interesting to see where he and his brother end up. Maybe, they are looking to play alongside one another at the college level. It is also worthy to note that Anquon is being pursued by Alabama. This could alter his recruitment with the Tide. That will be something to keep an eye on as well.

I want to thank the University Of Alabama for everything they’ve brought to my career for the past Year… but with that being said I will be Entering the Transfer Portal with 4 Years of Eligibility!!!!! @ESPNCFB @Antwonfegans2 @FegansAnquon @keithetheredge1 @RTRnews pic.twitter.com/KV6W7sliaL — Tre’Quon Fegans (@Tre2x5) April 19, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news surrounding the Alabama football program.

Story continues

More!

Tua Tagovailoa considered retirement, but family reasons led him back to the game

More Bama in NFL!

Detroit Lions set to re-sign former Alabama DB Saivion Smith

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire