BREAKING: 5-star South Carolina DL Jordan Burch announces transfer to Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have developed a habit of making a splash in the transfer portal, and they made possibly one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, landing a commitment from former South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch.

With a handful of unknowns on the defensive line — Brandon Dorlus, Jordon Riley, Casey Rogers, and Taki Taimani have yet to announce their 2023 decisions — Dan Lanning went out and got one of the best DLs available in the portal, getting Burch up to Eugene on a visit over this past weekend and ultimately getting him to commit to the Ducks.

As a former 5-star recruit who was rated as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class. In three years with the Gamecocks, Burch had 4.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Burch is just the latest addition for the Ducks through the transfer portal. Oregon has already added OT Ajani Cornelius, WR Traeshon Holden, and LB Jestin Jacobs, among others, all of whom are expected to strongly contend for a starting spot. The same can be said for Burch, who will likely be one of the biggest instant-impact newcomers on the roster next season.

Jordan Burch’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

South Carolina Gamecocks

2022: 13 Games | 60 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

2021: 11 Games | 26 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

2020: 7 Games | 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL. 1 fumble recovery

Player Outlook

The Ducks have some talented defensive linemen coming back for the 2023 season, headlined by Popo Aumavae, but after losing DJ Johnson, and potentially losing Brandon Dorlus, we don’t yet know what that group will completely look like. Guys like Jordon Riley, Casey Rogers, and Taki Taimani are all yet to announce their decisions, but with the addition of Jordan Burch, the Ducks got a lot better in the trenches.

It’s hard to see a world where Burch is not immediately vying for a starting spot on the defensive line, regardless of who is on the depth chart.

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 275 pounds Hometown Columbia, South Carolina Projected Position Defensive Lineman Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 SC DL 247Sports Composite 5 0.9954 SC DL Rivals 5 6.1 SC DL ESPN 5 91 SC DL On3 Recruiting 5 99.60 SC DL

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire