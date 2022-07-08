BREAKING: 5-star receiver Jalen Brown commits to LSU

LSU received its biggest commit of the cycle on Friday.

Five-star receiver Jalen Brown announced he would be committing to LSU, making him the first consensus five-star to join the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class. Brown chose LSU over Florida State, Michigan, Texas A&M and Miami.

Leading up to his commitment, Brown received a flood of 247Sports Crystal Balls pegging him to LSU and was tabbed as the favorite by On3’s prediction machine as well.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Brown is the 29th best player in the class and the fourth-best wide receiver. He’s a top-10 player in the state of Florida.

The 247Sports scouting report described Brown as an elite deep threat with top-level speed. Along with football, Brown is a track star.

There’s a chance for LSU’s 2023 wide receiver class to really stand out if fellow five-star and Baton Rouge prospect Shelton Sampson Jr. — for whom the Tigers are the favorite — joins the group.

