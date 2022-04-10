BREAKING: 5-star RB drops list of top 7 schools, includes Florida

Five-star running back Richard Young is considered one of the best running backs in the country, according to most recruiting services. The 247Sports composite has him 19th overall prospect and the second-best at his position. He’s coming closer to making a college commitment after releasing his list of top seven schools on Sunday via Twitter, and Florida was one of them. It made the cut along with Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon.

It’s a big win because he sits within that 4.5-hour driving distance to the Swamp in Lehigh Acres, Florida, that head coach Billy Napier said he wanted to lock down when he took the Gators job.

Florida has used that close-to-home proximity to its advantage so far in his recruitment. He has visited the Swamp twice so far this year. The Gators will need to keep getting him on campus if they hope to prevail for his services.

Regardless of whether they eventually don’t land him, Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke sit in a great spot for other targets Cedric Baxter Jr. and Treyaun Webb. The coaching staff has told recruits that they plan to take two running backs this cycle.

