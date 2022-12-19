BREAKING: 5-star QB Dante Moore to decommit from Oregon, flip to UCLA Bruins

An announcement that Oregon Duck fans have been dreading officially has come, with 5-star quarterback Dante Moore reportedly de-committing from the Ducks and instead flipping to the UCLA Bruins.

Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. He has been locked in with the Ducks for months, but a visit to Los Angeles in early December put the notion into place that he might be wavering on his decision.

In the end, there are numerous factors that likely went into Moore’s decision to flip schools. Chief among them may be former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s decision to leave the Ducks to take the head coaching job with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Was it a clear path to starting as a true freshman that convinced Moore to flip to Chip Kelly and the Bruins? That may seem less likely now that former Kent State QB Collin Schlee transferred to UCLA over the weekend. It’s impossible to say for sure, but this is certainly a tough one to swallow for Duck fans.

Where the Ducks go from here at the QB position is unclear, but it’s now time for Oregon fans to hope as hard as they can that Nix returns for the 2023 season.

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 99 MI QB Rivals 5 6.1 MI QB ESPN 5 90 MI QB On3 Recruiting 5 97.37 MI QB 247 Composite 5 0.9942 MI QB

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021

Took Official Visit to UCLA on December 10, 2022

Highlights

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Dante Moore tells me he has committed to UCLA! The 6’3 205 QB from Detroit, MI had been committed to the Ducks since July. He is the highest-ranked QB to commit to the Bruins in the modern recruiting ranking era.https://t.co/BSBBqSi2DD pic.twitter.com/CogpsUJAz1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2022

