BREAKING: 5-star QB Dante Moore announces commitment to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks finally got their marquee guy in the 2023 recruiting class.

After things have been trending in this direction for the past couple of weeks, it was finally announced on Tuesday that 5-star quarterback Dante Moore was committing to the Ducks, offering up the biggest win yet for Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham, and the Oregon coaching staff.

Moore was the last high-ranking signal-caller to verbally commit after Avery Johnson committed to Kansas State earlier this week. Oregon’s newest 5-star went on ESPN2 this morning to announce that he is indeed a Duck.

Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, and the No. 8 overall player. He has turned a lot of heads in the past few weeks, winning MVP honors at the Elite 11 QB camp, which hosts the nation’s top quarterback recruits for a talent showcase.

The Ducks picked up a slew of predictions to land Moore a few weeks ago after he decided to fly out to Eugene on his own dime for an official visit and join Oregon in a massive recruiting weekend that included fellow 5-star recruits like RB Richard Young, DE Matayo Uiagalelei, DE Jayden Wayne, and DE Samuel M’Pemba. There was some belief that it was that visit that sealed the deal for Moore, and it’s been a waiting game to see when he would commit ever since.

As it stands now, Moore is the highest-rated QB commit that the Ducks have ever had, and he is among the top-ranked recruits in school history as well.

Lanning and his staff may be new on the job, but they certainly didn’t waste any time getting down to business.

Film

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 97 MI QB Rivals 5 6.1 MI QB ESPN 5 90 MI QB On3 Recruiting 5 97.37 MI QB 247 Composite 5 0.9942 MI QB

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021

Twitter

Dante Moore, Michigan 5-star quarterback, announces commitment to Oregon Ducks on ESPN's 'SportsCenter' https://t.co/msV8eSz747 pic.twitter.com/mH5ZymtXnz — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) July 8, 2022

